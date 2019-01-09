On the first day of filing, former State Rep. Rochelle “Shelli” VanDenburgh threw in her hat early Wednesday morning to be Crown Point’s next clerk-treasurer.
“I have missed public service since leaving the legislature. What better way to serve than to serve a position centered around the community I grew up in,” said VanDenburgh, who will challenge incumbent Clerk Treasurer Kristie Dressel.
VanDenburgh, who was a 2016 Democratic candidate for District 19 of the Indiana House of Representatives, previously represented the district from July 2007 to November 2014.
Additionally, she served as director of the Lake County Clerk’s Office Child Support Division for nearly 20 years. There, VanDenburgh was the department bookkeeper responsible for balancing multimillion-dollar accounts as well as supervisor of staff, assuring the office kept in compliance with the State Board of Accounts, according to a news release.
“I am the only candidate that has actually spent her whole life in the Crown Point community,” VanDenburgh said.
“I am very knowledgeable of the law and believe that my financial background working in the county and as the bookkeeper makes me qualified to be the next clerk-treasurer.”
Dressel, who was elected as city clerk-treasurer in 2016, has more than 21 years of government experience and previously worked as the Center Township Assessor from 2009 to 2016. She is a level 3 certified assessor-appraiser, which is the highest level of certification by the state Department of Local Government Finance.
While Dressel “wishes VanDenburgh well in her campaign,” she said she is most qualified to be the chief financial officer.
“I have proven leadership to the community,” Dressel said. “I have demonstrated commitment to the core values of integrity and honesty. I have been responsible and shown good stewardship as treasurer of Crown Point.”
Jim Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Central Committee, said he was excited for VanDenburgh when she told him several months ago that she was considering running.
"I don't have anything negative to say about (Dressel), but I just think that Shelli could perform extremely well," Wieser said. "She has the government background, the skills and truly is dedicated to Crown Point.
"I just know that as chairman, from our party's perspective, I don't think we could advise a better candidate for the job."