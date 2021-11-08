Former leader of Indiana Senate Democrats not seeking reelection next year

The former Democratic leader in the Indiana Senate will not seek reelection next year and instead close the books on a 24-year tenure at the Statehouse.

State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, who led the Senate Democratic caucus from 2012 to 2020, saw his prospects for a seventh term drop significantly last month after he was drawn into the same legislative district as state Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, during the once-a-decade redistricting process overseen by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Lanane said in a statement Monday it's been an honor to serve the citizens of District 25 for the past two decades, but he believes now is the time for a new person to step into that role.

"I look forward to finishing out the term next year and hope the General Assembly will take seriously its duty to move Indiana forward," Lanane said.

During Lanane's time as Senate party leader, the number of Democrats in the 50-member chamber fell from 13 in 2012 to a low of nine during the 2017-18 legislative sessions.

Lanane is the third senator to announce a departure following adoption of the new Senate district maps.