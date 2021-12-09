Former Michigan City mayor launches bid for Indiana Senate

"If the residents and the voters want someone that will get results and have a significant impact on outcomes, then I am that person," Meer said. "It is imperative to work across party lines legislatively to ensure that Indiana’s 4th District is successfully represented."

Democrats currently control just 11 seats in the 50-member Senate. At times, policy disputes within the dominant Republican supermajority make Senate Democrats the equivalent of a third party within the chamber.

Meer said his extensive experience in public office, including 35 years as a city or state employee, city councilman and mayor, has prepared him to work with anybody at all levels of government.

"The progress my administration fulfilled from 2012 to 2020 still benefits Northwest Indiana today," Meer said. "Through a series of collaborations, I worked to forge strong partnerships to spearhead over a billion dollars in public and private economic development and investment.

"I have played an integral role in making the South Shore commuter rail double track project a reality in our Region. My working relationship with the last two Indiana governors was a successful one."