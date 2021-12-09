Former Michigan City mayor launches bid for Indiana Senate

MICHIGAN CITY — Former two-term Mayor Ron Meer is making a political comeback after narrowly losing his 2019 reelection bid amid an onslaught of legal issues.
Meer announced Thursday on Facebook he's running next year in the May 3 Democratic primary election for Indiana Senate District 4, which includes the northern third of Porter County and the northwestern corner of LaPorte County.
To advance to the Nov. 8 general election, Meer will have to defeat, perhaps among others, state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, who was selected Oct. 21 by the district's Democratic precinct committee leaders to complete the year remaining in the term of retired state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.
Meer is focusing his nascent Senate campaign on his experience in local government, particularly the eight years he led LaPorte County's most populous city, and his record of working across party lines to get things done for his constituents.
"If the residents and the voters want someone that will get results and have a significant impact on outcomes, then I am that person," Meer said. "It is imperative to work across party lines legislatively to ensure that Indiana’s 4th District is successfully represented."
Democrats currently control just 11 seats in the 50-member Senate. At times, policy disputes within the dominant Republican supermajority make Senate Democrats the equivalent of a third party within the chamber.
Meer said his extensive experience in public office, including 35 years as a city or state employee, city councilman and mayor, has prepared him to work with anybody at all levels of government.
"The progress my administration fulfilled from 2012 to 2020 still benefits Northwest Indiana today," Meer said. "Through a series of collaborations, I worked to forge strong partnerships to spearhead over a billion dollars in public and private economic development and investment.
"I have played an integral role in making the South Shore commuter rail double track project a reality in our Region. My working relationship with the last two Indiana governors was a successful one."
Meer also said he's committed to preserving the natural environment in Northwest Indiana and initiating environmental cleanup projects.
"I believe that protecting Lake Michigan and its tributaries is crucial to the future of Indiana," he said. "If the voters choose to give me the opportunity, I will continue to strive for a standard of excellence for all Indiana Hoosiers."
Meer lost his bid for a third term as mayor by 76 votes after he was arrested six days before the 2019 election and charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors for intimidation and misconduct tied to his alleged behavior following the arrest of a family member.
The felony charges were dismissed Aug. 27, 2020, according to court records, and Meer initially entered a diversion program to address the two misdemeanor counts of false informing.
But court records show his participation in the diversion program was terminated after Meer was charged in December 2020 with two new misdemeanor offenses — leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement — after Meer allegedly stuck a vehicle Nov. 21, 2020, at Ohio and Henry streets on Michigan City's west side.
Proceedings on each set of the misdemeanor charges still are pending before separate, special judges selected by the LaPorte Superior Court, records show.
Under Indiana law, an elected official convicted of a felony automatically loses his or her office.