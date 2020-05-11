Former Region congressman eyeing attorney general race, calls Hill 'badly wounded'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indiana Supreme Court's decision to suspend the law license of Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is spurring a onetime Hoosier congressman, originally from Munster, to consider running for the Republican attorney general nomination.

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Brownsburg, issued a statement Monday declaring his interest in the office and promising to decide before next week's filing deadline whether to compete for the attorney general nomination at the June 20 Republican state convention.

Rokita acknowledged in his statement he's been considering running for attorney general "for some time." But he said the Supreme Court's conclusion that Hill committed criminal battery means the incumbent is "badly wounded" and should be replaced.

"We are in great danger of losing the seat and giving it to a liberal Democrat with Curtis Hill on the ballot," Rokita said. "There is too much at stake for us to not consider other alternatives for our state's top lawyer."

"We just can't risk reversing the great gains we have made over the last decade on life, the Second Amendment and limited government."