Former Region lawmaker picked for Democratic lieutenant governor nomination

Hoosier Democrats are poised to nominate a trailblazing Hammond leader as the party's candidate for Indiana lieutenant governor.
Dr. Woody Myers, the presumptive Democratic gubernatorial nominee, announced Friday he's selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, to be his running mate.
"Choosing a lieutenant governor is a critical task and I did not take it lightly. I talked to a lot of people over a period of months to find the right fit," Myers said.
"Linda brings not only legislative experience and leadership, but also she has broken the glass ceiling numerous times."
Lawson represented Hammond and Whiting in the Indiana House for 20 years before retiring in 2018 to woodsy Brown County, Indiana, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.
In 2012, she became the first woman to lead a caucus in the House after Democrats chose her to succeed former House Speaker Pat Bauer, D-South Bend, as minority party leader.
Prior to serving in the Statehouse, Lawson worked 24 years as a Hammond police officer, where she was the first female officer and ultimately retired as a captain. She also served 12 years on the Hammond School Board.
She told The Times in 2018 when she decided to retire from the Legislature that it was "time to move on."
"I'm tired. I've been in public service 41 years," Lawson said. "And I want 10 acres in Brown County with a big fence and lots of woods, and no mail and no phone and no email address."
But Lawson said she recently realized, "I still had a lot more to do for the people of Indiana."
"When Woody approached me, I was intrigued by the thought of helping Indiana recover from the coronavirus and its economic fallout," Lawson said.
"I spent several terms on the employment committee in the Legislature and know that there will be important issues to deal with over the next few years as a result of the pandemic. The more we talked, the more I realized this was the right thing for me to do."
Myers said he and Lawson also have a track record of working across party lines to get things done.
For example, Myers served as state health commissioner under both Gov. Robert Orr, a Republican, and Gov. Evan Bayh, a Democrat. While Lawson worked closely with Senate Republicans on criminal justice and courts issues when she was chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee.
They agree it's more important to fight for people than to fight about politics, Myers said.
Lawson's selection still must be ratified by Democratic state convention delegates, who are voting for the party's nominees by mail and holding a "virtual" convention June 13, in lieu of the traditional in-person convention, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, a longtime friend of Lawson and candidate for the Democratic attorney general nomination, said she looks forward to advancing the party's agenda alongside another female statewide candidate.
"Linda Lawson has been my colleague and friend for over a decade. She has always been an advocate for women, children, families and people who are in trouble, and was a great legislator," Tallian said.
"Linda was at the kitchen table when I began my campaign for attorney general. She was one of my earliest and strongest supporters. Two women on the state ticket should not be a surprise; it's about time. If there were two men on the ticket, it wouldn't even raise an eyebrow. Let's have some fun!"
John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, praised Myers for choosing a running mate who is "an experienced lawmaker and a partner ready to lead on day one."
"Linda Lawson is a fighter. In law enforcement and at the Statehouse, she was a trailblazer and a steadfast advocate on issues like pay equity and for victims of domestic violence. Lawson brings a knowledge of the Statehouse that is second to none," Zody said.
