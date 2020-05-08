Former Region lawmaker picked for Democratic lieutenant governor nomination

"I'm tired. I've been in public service 41 years," Lawson said. "And I want 10 acres in Brown County with a big fence and lots of woods, and no mail and no phone and no email address."

But Lawson said she recently realized, "I still had a lot more to do for the people of Indiana."

"When Woody approached me, I was intrigued by the thought of helping Indiana recover from the coronavirus and its economic fallout," Lawson said.

"I spent several terms on the employment committee in the Legislature and know that there will be important issues to deal with over the next few years as a result of the pandemic. The more we talked, the more I realized this was the right thing for me to do."

Myers said he and Lawson also have a track record of working across party lines to get things done.

For example, Myers served as state health commissioner under both Gov. Robert Orr, a Republican, and Gov. Evan Bayh, a Democrat. While Lawson worked closely with Senate Republicans on criminal justice and courts issues when she was chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee.

They agree it's more important to fight for people than to fight about politics, Myers said.