Former Walorski aide nominated to carry on her legacy in Congress

MISHAWAKA — The late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, remains a potent political force in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District.

Republican leaders in north central Indiana overwhelming voted Saturday to nominate Rudy Yakym III, Walorski's former campaign finance director, to take her place on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, and to run that same day in a special election to finish Walorski's unexpired term.

Walorski died Aug. 3 in a two-vehicle, head-on collision near Nappanee, that also killed three other people.

Yakym was endorsed prior to the GOP caucus by both Walorksi's husband, Dean Swihart, and her mother, Martha Walorski.

Swihart also personally introduced Yakym to the 373 Republican precinct committee leaders from across the district, including portions of LaPorte County, who participated in the nominating event at Grissom Middle School in Mishawaka, near South Bend.

He said while Walorski never can be fully replaced by anyone, he's confident Yakym is best suited as a "pro-Trump, pro-life and a Christian family man" to continue her legacy than any of the other 11 candidates who competed for the GOP nomination.

"I want to be clear with you, I don't take this endorsement lightly at all. Rudy and I had a brutally honest conversation about what it would mean to continue the work that Jackie did in D.C. That's not backing down from a fight, that's never losing sight of your principles and beliefs, and that's always putting the people of the 2nd District first," Swihart said.

Yakym, 38, of Granger, is director of growth initiatives at Kem Krest, an Elkhart-based chemical and parts management company. He's also a former board member at the Indiana Finance Authority and currently serves on the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission, which recommends candidates to the governor for potential appointment to the Indiana Court of Appeals and Indiana Supreme Court.

He vowed if he prevails in the special and general elections to focus on serving every resident of the 2nd District and to always take the time to listen — just as Walorski did.

"Jackie was a friend to all of us, and she was a friend to me. And what she taught us is true now, more than ever. Our faith matters and it drives our decision-making," Yakym said. "Dean, you have my word, I will work every day to honor Jackie's legacy and to make you proud."

At the same time, Yakym said if voters send him to Congress his top goal in Washington will be to "destroy the Biden-Pelosi agenda and take back our country."

He said Democratic President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are pursuing an "America Last" agenda, in contrast to Republican former President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

Yakym said he never will support face mask mandates or business closures to minimize the spread of a viral pandemic. He also pledged to get the federal budget under control, fund the U.S. military and veterans programs, always support Israel, and vote "100% pro-life."

"Let me be clear, it is never OK for the government to come in and dictate how we live our lives," Yakym said.

In the end, it wasn't even close. Yakym was nominated on the first ballot for the general election vacancy with a 55% majority. He then was nominated by acclimation as the Republican candidate for the special election.

"First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and our God above," Yakym said after the results were announced to sustained cheers and applause.

"There was a number of people, good people, who stepped up to run for this seat, and that's OK. I make no bones about it, I'm a free-market enterprise guy and I believe that competition is good for the marketplace. The competition this week has been stiff, and I appreciate every single one of them," he added.

Yakym then announced he'd purchased 400 Chik-fil-A sandwiches for all the precinct leaders, and his opponents, as a gesture of gratitude for participating in the caucus, and for their continuing support in the weeks and months and years ahead.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Now let's go to Washington, D.C. and take this social agenda back," Yakym said.

Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer, who led the caucus, was among the first to congratulate Yakym on his victories.

"Rudy will be a strong voice for northern Indiana and continue Jackie Walorski’s legacy of fighting for conservative values in Washington, D.C.," Hupfer said.

Among those defeated by Yakym were former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.; state Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford; and former state Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury.

All offered a similar vision of Christian conservatism, Trump loyalty, and an enthusiasm to disrupt the ordinary workings of the federal government.

"I am a threat. I'm a threat to the power-brokers and the political insiders of the Washington D.C. swamp because I'm fighting for you," Hill said. "America is in the battle of our lifetime. A battle for its very soul....The woke cancel culture wants to destroy your American dream."

Records show Hill earned 23% of the caucus vote, followed by Nisly at 8%, Stutzman at 7% and everyone else well under 5%.

The Democratic caucus for the special election is scheduled for Tuesday. It's likely to nominate Paul Steury, an environmental educator from Goshen, since he's already the Democratic nominee for the general election after winning the May 3 primary.