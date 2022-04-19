Four vie for Democratic nomination in Indiana Senate District 4

Democratic precinct leaders in Indiana Senate District 4 last year selected state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, over four other candidates to replace former state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, following her resignation.

Now, Democratic voters living in the northern third of Porter County and northwest LaPorte County have the opportunity at the May 3 primary to choose among four of the same candidates to decide who will advance to the general election in November for a chance to win a four-year term in the Senate.

In addition to Pol, an attorney for the City of Gary, the candidates are: Deb Chubb, of Michiana Shores, an attorney, activist and member of the Michigan City Schools Board; Todd Connor, of Michigan City, a business owner and veterans entrepreneurship advocate; and Ron Meer, the mayor of Michigan City from 2012 to 2019.

Each of the candidates has big plans for improving the quality of life in the 4th District, and all four believe their experience and background make them ideally suited to serve in the Senate.

For Pol, the reason voters should choose him is simple — he's been there. Pol currently is the youngest member of the Senate and Indiana's first Latino senator, both of which he said are perspectives that are "sorely missing" at the Statehouse.

"In my first session serving in the Senate this year, I was proud to make a lot of progress on important issues like education, worker's compensation raises, environment responsibility, veterans services and the opioid epidemic," Pol said.

"If the good people of Senate District 4 are kind enough to give me the opportunity, I’ll put the bipartisan relationships I’ve built to work in this next term to address Indiana’s quality of life problems, including infant mortality, stagnant wages, support for labor, environmental protections and, of course, public education funding."

Pol said as a Northwest Indiana native, and coming from a family of union members and teachers, he likewise has committed his life to public service and wants to "continue fighting for the working families of Porter and LaPorte counties, just as Senator Tallian always fought for us."

"The last thing our community needs is to send someone down to Indianapolis to learn the ropes for a few years before they really get to work," Pol said.

Chubb's priorities

Chubb, meanwhile, believes the 4th District, and Indiana as a whole, could use more women in office, and she's led that effort for the past three years as executive director of the Indiana Women's Action Movement.

If elected to the Senate, Chubb said, she will use her experience as former executive director for Save the Dunes to advance environmental protection measures, her nine years as a school board member to promote equity in public education and her background as an attorney to reform the state's criminal justice system.

"Even though Indiana has a budget surplus of $5 billion, Republicans refuse to spend that money on critical issues facing our citizens. And, as a result, 250,000 Hoosier children live in poverty, teachers continue to leave Indiana for better-paying jobs elsewhere, 30% of Indiana counties have no prenatal services, Indiana's maternal mortality rate is twice the national average and Hoosiers in urban and rural areas alike struggle to access health care," Chubb says in a campaign video.

"We've got to turn this around," she adds. "I've spent my entire life in this state, and I will never stop trying to make it better."

Connor's issues

Connor, on the other hand, hasn't lived his entire life in Northwest Indiana. But the U.S. Navy veteran has made it his home, lives here with his husband and their adopted son and opened a business, the Emerson House event space in LaPorte, because he sees "significant opportunity for economic growth and development."

"Having spent my professional life as a social entrepreneur, working with elected officials nationally to grow their economies and helping military veterans start small businesses, I believe we can do more in the Region with political leadership who understands business and knows how to attract businesses," Connor said.

To that end, Connor said he will advocate at the Statehouse for raising the minimum wage; increasing teacher salaries and expanding prekindergarten programs; protecting wetlands and expanding natural spaces; recruiting clean energy companies with incentive programs; holding polluters accountable for environmental clean up of coal ash sites; fighting against GOP culture wars on women, trans youth, critical race theory and permitless carry; and supporting regional economic development strategies.

"I am the only candidate who has served in the military, the only candidate who owns a business in the district and someone who has uniquely demonstrated an ability to get big things done outside of politics," Connor said.

"I'm fundamentally excited about what is possible here and challenge us to think bigger about the opportunity at hand to grow the economy, improve our standard of living and ensure Northwest Indiana does not get left behind."

Meer points to accomplishments

In contrast to his opponents and their ideas of what they'll do if they're elected to office, Meer's campaign focuses on what he did do during his eight years leading LaPorte County's most populous city and over his more than three decades in public service.

Specifically, Meer said he secured more than $1 billion in public and private investments for Michigan City, partnered with Republican state leaders to make the South Shore Line's Double Track project to Michigan City a reality, and took action to protect the Region's water resources and environment. He also pointed out no one has more experience working with other locally elected officials than he does.

Meer said that in the Senate he'll work full-time to make sure Northwest Indiana gets its fair share of federal funding, particularly for needed infrastructure improvements, including roads, bridges, stormwater systems and water treatment plants. He also will seek to increase state funding for schools, law enforcement and other first responders.

"I have a legacy of getting things accomplished when no one else could because I believe in the process of working across party lines. If the residents and the voters want someone that will get results and have a significant impact on outcomes, then I am that person," Meer said.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face in the general election either former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, or self-proclaimed "freedom" advocate Johannes Poulard, of Michiana Shores, who are competing for the Republican nomination.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.