Funds pouring into contests for Indiana governor, attorney general, Legislature

Weinzapfel, meanwhile, who previously served as Evansville mayor and regional chancellor for Ivy Tech Community College, added $798,000 between July 1 and Sept. 30 to his $722,000 in the bank, thanks mostly to donations from a variety of labor union members.

"Unlike our opponent, who is being funded by Washington, D.C., special interests, Jonathan's campaign is powered by Hoosiers from all across the state," said Ann Bochnowski, of Munster, chairwoman of Weinzapfel's campaign.

"They know that Jonathan has the experience and vision to help rebuild Indiana after the pandemic, to strengthen the trust between our criminal justice system and the communities they protect and to fight to protect our health care coverage from people like Todd Rokita who want to strip it away."

Indiana House

Legislative candidates in the two Region rematches for Indiana House also are spending freely in an effort to retain or regain their seat, state campaign finance records show.

In House District 15, which includes Dyer, Schererville and part of Griffith, state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, received $132,000 in donations between May 9 and Oct. 9, primarily from the Indiana State Teachers Association political action committee.