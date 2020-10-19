Funds pouring into contests for Indiana governor, attorney general, Legislature

If Gov. Eric Holcomb somehow loses his reelection bid on Nov. 3 it most certainly will not be due to a lack of resources.
State campaign finance records show Indiana's Republican chief executive had more than $6 million available to spend on Sept. 30, or approximately $1.2 million a week through Election Day.
That is more money than the combined cash on hand for Holcomb's Democratic and Libertarian opponents. Indeed, it is more than three times the money the governor's opponents have raised for the entire election cycle.
"We can’t thank folks enough for the depth and breadth of support for Governor Holcomb from all corners of the state," said Kyle Hupfer, Holcomb's campaign manager and Indiana Republican Party chairman.
"Hoosiers appreciate Governor Holcomb's strong, measured, data-driven leadership, and we will continue to share the good news about Indiana via a positive, results-focused message all the way until Election Day."
According to data on file at the secretary of state's office, Holcomb raised $1.8 million during the third quarter of the year, adding to the record $8 million he had in the bank on June 30.
The governor spent $3.7 million in the third quarter, primarily on television ads, but still had $6.1 million cash on hand, records show.
In contrast, Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, had just $80,000 left to spend on Sept. 30, after raising $464,000 and spending $456,000 during the third quarter.
Records show Myers also has loaned his campaign more than $300,000 to cover operating expenses and other needs, despite vowing when he entered the race in July 2019 not to self-finance his run for the state's top office.
Unexpectedly, the Libertarian Party choice for governor, Donald Rainwater, had more cash on hand — $131,000 — than the Democratic candidate, thanks to a timely $100,000 donation from William Perkins III, a Houston, Texas, hedge fund manager and high-stakes poker player.
Rainwater began the quarter with just $6,000 in the bank, raised $88,000 in other donations and spent $63,000, records show.
Attorney general
The fundraising totals are much closer in the race for Indiana attorney general, the only other statewide contest on this year's general election ballot after Statehouse Republicans last year made state superintendent of public instruction a governor-appointed post beginning in 2021.
Data show Republican Todd Rokita had $1.1 million available to spend on Sept. 30, while Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel had $1 million.
Rokita, a former Indiana secretary of state and four-term congressman originally from Munster, raised $1.5 million during the third quarter, primarily from the Republican Attorneys General Association, after beginning the reporting period with just $18,000.
Weinzapfel, meanwhile, who previously served as Evansville mayor and regional chancellor for Ivy Tech Community College, added $798,000 between July 1 and Sept. 30 to his $722,000 in the bank, thanks mostly to donations from a variety of labor union members.
"Unlike our opponent, who is being funded by Washington, D.C., special interests, Jonathan's campaign is powered by Hoosiers from all across the state," said Ann Bochnowski, of Munster, chairwoman of Weinzapfel's campaign.
"They know that Jonathan has the experience and vision to help rebuild Indiana after the pandemic, to strengthen the trust between our criminal justice system and the communities they protect and to fight to protect our health care coverage from people like Todd Rokita who want to strip it away."
Indiana House
Legislative candidates in the two Region rematches for Indiana House also are spending freely in an effort to retain or regain their seat, state campaign finance records show.
In House District 15, which includes Dyer, Schererville and part of Griffith, state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, received $132,000 in donations between May 9 and Oct. 9, primarily from the Indiana State Teachers Association political action committee.
Chyung spent $131,000 during the five-month period, mostly on television ads, and had $9,000 to get him through the final weeks of the campaign.
His opponent, former state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, pulled in $84,000, thanks in large part to the House Republican Campaign Committee.
Records show Slager spent most of his money on polling and digital ads. However, he still had some $33,000 available to spend before Election Day.
In House District 19, which includes all or parts of Crown Point, Winfield, Hobart, Hebron and Lakes of the Four Seasons, records show former state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, outraised and outspent state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron, between May 9 and Oct. 9.
Olthoff raised $148,000 with the assistance of the House Republican Campaign Committee, and spent $132,000, leaving her with $20,000 in the bank.
Beck took in $93,000 during period, with about half coming from the Indiana State Teachers Association political action committee, spent $79,000, and had $32,000 cash on hand.
