The leaders of the Lake County Democratic and Republican parties are jointly condemning the "clearly and profoundly racist" remark recently posted on Facebook by the former chairman of the Lake County Libertarian Party.
Chuck Pullen, who resigned his Libertarian leadership post Oct. 22, has insisted it was not racist for him to use the term "gang bangers" to describe two black candidates who are expected to be elected next month to the Hammond City Council.
But Democratic Chairman James Wieser and Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc say today in a letter to the editor of The Times there's no other way Pullen's remark can be viewed, and they condemn the comment "in the strongest possible terms."
"Whatever credibility, if any, Mr. Pullen had prior to these comments, has clearly been erased," said Wieser and Dernulc.
