Gary Mayor Jerome Prince is challenging state Sen. Eddie Melton to an unspecified number of debates to help Democratic voters decide who to nominate for Gary mayor at the May 2 primary election.

The incumbent Steel City leader said more debates would help voters understand the progress made by the Prince administration over the past three years, including "implementing realistic and results-oriented strategies to stabilize the city’s infrastructure in the areas of finances, public safety, redevelopment and other operational departments."

"I believe my opponent has proposed some unrealistic goals and promises given the current state of the city. With those promises will come increased taxes, such as the school referendum he supported in November 2020 and was passed, that increased our taxes over the next 8 years. Being mayor is extremely different than sitting on state legislative committees and gambling for wild card solutions that will adversely impact local communities," Prince said.

Prince insisted his focus as mayor has been on delivering essential resources — such as paved streets, sidewalks, clean residential streets and neighborhoods — safer communities, more humane treatment of animals and safe venues to gather.

"I am invested in rebuilding the city of Gary on the right infrastructure. I am not interested in rebuilding on the backs of its residents but on the resources that come from responsible economic relationships such as investors, state and federal grant opportunities, increased city revenue from various city economic development transactions," Prince said.

"My opponent needs to understand how important it is to balance the needs of all the residents throughout the city," he added.

In response, Melton described Prince's debate challenge as "a publicity stunt" and noted that the pair already have agreed to participate in several community-led forums, including an April 6 event at St. Timothy Church hosted by the League of Women Voters and Lakeshore Public Television.

"He’s trying to garner attention while leaving out the truth, which is that he has my phone number and could have easily contacted me to add another debate to our slate of upcoming events," Melton said.

Melton explained it's precisely the lack of leadership, lack of solutions and lack of accountability exhibited by Prince toward his neighbors and constituents that inspired Melton to run for mayor in the first place.

"Look no further than the state of the Genesis Center and dearth of planning for the disbursement of more than $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to see what Prince and his administration stand for: neglect," Melton said.

Melton emphasized that being able to see Gary and its potential should not be considered an "unreasonable" aspiration because Melton said the people of Gary "deserve more now."

"Prince's statements concerning my candidacy, seeding lies and distrust into the minds of voters, reveal his fear for how compelling and innovative my proposed solutions are for our great city," Melton said. "Prince’s lack of imagination, experience, depth and accountability may make him OK with the small-mindedness that perpetuates the status quo — but Gary deserves more."

The winner of the upcoming Democratic contest will compete against Republican Andrew Delano, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, at the Nov. 7 general election for a four-year term as Gary mayor.

