GARY — State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, will announce tonight that he's considering running for Indiana governor.
The first-term senator and former State Board of Education member is planning to launch his gubernatorial exploratory committee and a statewide listening tour at 6 p.m. in the Gary Teachers Union building, 1401 Virginia St.
Melton said he plans to talk at the event with teachers, parents and community members about Indiana's future, and how Hoosiers can re-prioritize education funding, affordable healthcare and economic opportunity to create good-paying jobs.
"Over the last few years, I have greatly enjoyed the privilege of serving you in the state Senate. Together, we've fought to increase investments in our students and teachers as well as paved the way for economic development across the state," Melton said.
"What I've found through this journey is that, no matter what part of Indiana you're from, we all have the same priorities once we get politics out of the way."
No other Hoosier Democrat has yet to officially declare an interest in potentially challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb next year in Holcomb's expected bid for a second four-year term as Indiana's chief executive.
Both Melton and Holcomb were elected to their first offices in 2016. They've often worked together on issues important to Northwest Indiana generally, and Gary in particular, including local education finance and casino gaming.
If Melton ultimately wins the Democratic nomination at the May 2020 primary election, he'll be the first gubernatorial nominee from Northwest Indiana since former Valparaiso city councilwoman Jill Long-Thompson unsuccessfully ran against Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2008 — a Daniels campaign managed by Holcomb.
To do that, however, Melton likely will need to defeat state Rep. Karlee Macer, D-Indianapolis, who is poised to announce soon her campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, as well as any other Hoosier Democrats who step forward to seek the state's top office.
Besides his work at the Statehouse representing portions of Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Merrillville and Crown Point in the Senate, Melton is manager of governmental and community relations at the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO).
He's also participated in social work and youth mentoring programs through the Legacy Foundation and former President Barack Obama's "My Brother's Keeper" initiative.
Melton was appointed to the state school board in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence to complete the final year remaining in the term of a board member who resigned.
Pence, now the nation's vice president, also appointed Melton to serve on Indiana's Commission on the Social Status of Black Males.
Melton received the 20 Under 40 Young Professionals Award from The Times Media Co. in 2011. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph.
