General Assembly finalizes new Indiana legislative districts in effect for next 10 years

The new maps maintain the 1st Congressional District, served by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as a Northwest Indiana district centered on Lake Michigan. It contains all of Lake and Porter counties, as well as the northwest quadrant of LaPorte County extending from the center of the city of LaPorte and including the entire shoreline.

Perhaps the most significant change is in the Indiana Senate where state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, the congressman's father, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, were combined in a new 2nd District of Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, and Munster.

That also created what likely will be a very competitive open seat in the new 1st District of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and southwestern Merrillville.

Meanwhile, the Region's Indiana House districts generally saw only minor adjustments southward to account for population shifts out of the cities of Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, and into places like Dyer, Schererville, Crown Point and Winfield.