General Assembly finalizes new Indiana legislative districts in effect for next 10 years

The process of redrawing the boundaries of the state's nine congressional districts, 100 Indiana House districts, and 50 Senate districts to adjust for population shifts over the past 10 years is complete.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted 36-12 Friday morning to adopt the House Enrolled Act 1581 redistricting plan after more than two hours of debate, primarily featuring Senate Democrats speaking against the proposal.
In the end, all 11 Democrats and retiring state Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville — who favors an independent redistricting commission drawing the maps — voted no.
All 36 votes in favor of the measure came from Senate Republicans.
The outcome was similarly lopsided Friday afternoon in the Republican-controlled House, where state representatives voted 64-25, mostly along party lines, to consent to the Senate eliminating minority-majority Senate districts in Marion County from the redistricting legislation initially approved Sept. 23 by the House.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected in coming days to sign the new maps into law. They will be in effect for the 2022 elections.
Barring an unexpected partisan shift, the redistricting plan ensures Republicans will control both chambers of the General Assembly, along with at least seven U.S. House seats, for the next decade — replicating the power the Indiana GOP has enjoyed for the past 10 years.
The new maps maintain the 1st Congressional District, served by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as a Northwest Indiana district centered on Lake Michigan. It contains all of Lake and Porter counties, as well as the northwest quadrant of LaPorte County extending from the center of the city of LaPorte and including the entire shoreline.
Perhaps the most significant change is in the Indiana Senate where state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, the congressman's father, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, were combined in a new 2nd District of Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, and Munster.
That also created what likely will be a very competitive open seat in the new 1st District of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and southwestern Merrillville.
Meanwhile, the Region's Indiana House districts generally saw only minor adjustments southward to account for population shifts out of the cities of Hammond, East Chicago and Gary, and into places like Dyer, Schererville, Crown Point and Winfield.
Senator Mrvan, who has hinted he's likely to retire next year instead of competing against Randolph in a Democratic primary, said the maps unfairly ensure Republicans will continue controlling the Senate, as they have for the past 43 years, and should instead have been drawn by a citizens commission focused on creating competitive districts that boost voter turnout.
"Are we so afraid of competition?" he asked. "The people who started this country were idealists. They wanted everyone represented, not just one group. The Spirit of '76 means every one of us has representation and 43 years of dominance by one group isn't right."
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, pointed out Hoosiers generally split 55% Republican to 45% Democratic in recent statewide elections, but the way the state's legislative districts are drawn ensure Republicans enjoy supermajority control of both chambers.
"The system is hurting," Tallian said. "One party rule is not healthy, generally. But it also can be dangerous."
The sponsor of the legislation, state Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, said the new maps do a better job of preserving communities of interest than the state's current maps by reducing the number of counties, municipalities, and townships split into multiple legislative districts.
He also said the redistricting plan complies with all applicable state and federal statutes.
"We've met our constitutional duty," Koch said.
By law, new legislative districts must be drawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census to ensure every type of district in the state contains approximately the same number of people.
Indiana's 2020 population of 6,785,528 was a 4.7% increase compared to the 2010 U.S. Census with most of the growth occurring in suburban Indianapolis.
The new population total translates to Indiana congressional districts with 752,958 inhabitants each, Senate districts of 135,711 people, and House districts with 67,855 residents.
The General Assembly usually completes the once-a-decade restricting process by April 29 in years ending in "1."
It was delayed until autumn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing the federal government's compilation and release of the census data needed for redistricting until Aug. 12.