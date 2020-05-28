GOP LaPorte County Council candidates want fiscal conservancy

LAPORTE — The Republican candidates for the three at-large LaPorte County Council seats all touted a fiscally conservative agenda, especially in light of the lost revenue from taxes and the casino caused by the coronavirus.
Seeking nomination in the upcoming primary are Earl “Coach” Cunningham, Connie Gramarossa, Brett Kessler, Adam Koronka and Joe Smith. The winners will face the winners of the Democratic primary race among Matthew Bernacchi, James Lane and incumbents Mike Mollenhauer, Sean Quinn and Jeff Santana in November.
Cunningham served two terms on the council from 2007 to 2014 and currently serves on the zoning appeals board and the planning commission. He taught business law and math in the Michigan City Area Schools for 26 years and was a coach and assistant athletic director in the county for 50 years. He and his wife, Faye, have two children and three grandchildren.
The county’s financial situation and the effects of the COVID-19 on revenue are his biggest issues. He refers to himself as a fiscal conservative, and he said he will continue to be so in light of the reduced revenue caused by the virus and the shutdown of the Blue Chip Casino, but he said the county might be able to “borrow our way out of this dilemma at near record low interest rates.”
“The council’s role as a fiscal body will be extremely critical during these trying times," Cunningham said, "and my previous experience on councils that were required to navigate through previous tax assessment troubles would be valuable to the board in the coming years.”
Kessler, 43, is seeking his first elective office. He’s lived in rural LaPorte County for 20 years where he farms and raises sheep and cattle as well as hay and straw. He also drives a truck hauling propane and anhydrous. Although new to the political arena, he is active in the Indiana Farm Bureau, has served on the boards of the National Livestock Association and is involved with the Purdue Council for Agriculture, Research, Extension and Teaching.
“It is imperative to be accountable to the taxpayers and voters of this county,” Kessler said of his goals if elected. “We should be maintaining a fiscal approach for today, tomorrow and into the future while respecting the voters of LaPorte County.”
Koronka, 42, said he has never held office and isn’t looking for a career change to politics by entering the county council race, but, as the manager of an engineering group at a large LaPorte manufacturing company, he believes he can offer a different perspective on the financial decisions facing the county.
“In my current role, requesting funds for projects has various toll gates to justify approval,” he said. “As I look at representing the taxpayers, I foresee similar questions that would form my vote to spend or not. Will the funds reduce operating costs long term? Will the funds bring in additional revenue to the county as a whole? Is the project the right thing to do for the taxpayers?
“With any spending or justification thereof, there also comes accountability of how the budgets are utilized. Were the funds spent properly? The role of being a responsible representative of the taxpayer includes assurance that accountability to department heads and council-appointed board is maintained throughout.”
Koronka is divorced and has a daughter.
Smith is another first-timer in the political race. He’s 49 and single and works as the lean manufacturing and supply chair manager for Prairie Packaging in Kingsbury. He said he decided to run because he wants to take the politics out of politics.
He wants to see the council get the best bang for its buck on projects by making sure, when they compare bids, they compare apples to apples. He’s studied county expenditures and doesn’t think that’s happening now, which results in additional costs down the road.
He also wants to see more cooperation among all governmental entities and better accountability instead of disagreements that lead to more costs.
“That kind of stuff can’t happen,” Smith said. “I expect to be accountable for what I’m elected to do, and we have to hold county department heads and employees accountable. I will be there, even if I lose, because there are taxes not being collected, and the people need to be held accountable.”
Smith is a member of the Lions Club, whose motto is “We serve,” and he said he wants to serve in a governmental capacity. With the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he is using his own money to buy sanitizer for the county’s first responders.
Gramarossa could not be reached for comment on her candidacy.
