GOP LaPorte County Council candidates want fiscal conservancy

LAPORTE — The Republican candidates for the three at-large LaPorte County Council seats all touted a fiscally conservative agenda, especially in light of the lost revenue from taxes and the casino caused by the coronavirus.

Seeking nomination in the upcoming primary are Earl “Coach” Cunningham, Connie Gramarossa, Brett Kessler, Adam Koronka and Joe Smith. The winners will face the winners of the Democratic primary race among Matthew Bernacchi, James Lane and incumbents Mike Mollenhauer, Sean Quinn and Jeff Santana in November.

Cunningham served two terms on the council from 2007 to 2014 and currently serves on the zoning appeals board and the planning commission. He taught business law and math in the Michigan City Area Schools for 26 years and was a coach and assistant athletic director in the county for 50 years. He and his wife, Faye, have two children and three grandchildren.

The county’s financial situation and the effects of the COVID-19 on revenue are his biggest issues. He refers to himself as a fiscal conservative, and he said he will continue to be so in light of the reduced revenue caused by the virus and the shutdown of the Blue Chip Casino, but he said the county might be able to “borrow our way out of this dilemma at near record low interest rates.”