GOP-led House acts to limit mail-in voting opportunities in Indiana

Mail-in voting is poised to become significantly more rare in Indiana under legislation approved 66-28 Monday by the Republican-controlled House.

House Bill 1116, which now goes to the Senate, prohibits many Hoosiers who currently satisfy one of the statutory excuses to qualify for a mail-in absentee ballot from voting by mail if they are capable of casting an in-person ballot during the 28-day early voting period.

Specifically, individuals on Election Day who will be absent from their home county, unable to vote due to illness, observing a religious holiday, or employed as a poll worker no longer will qualify for a mail-in absentee ballot unless they certify, under penalty of perjury, they are unable to get to an early voting site during the entire time early voting is available.

According to the legislation, the early voting obligation would not apply to voters with disabilities, voters age 65 and up, individuals deployed with the Indiana National Guard or in a public safety role, and individuals classified as serious sex offenders, who all still would be permitted to vote absentee by mail without having to try to get to an early voting location.

State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, the sponsor of the plan, noted more than 1.35 million Hoosiers successfully voted early in the 2020 general election.

He said compelling even more voters to cast an in-person ballot at the 2022 general election "increases voter confidence in our elections."

"This bill encourages people to vote in-person with a state ID as much as possible by taking advantage of the 28-day early voting period," Wesco said.

In a rare move, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, stepped down from the chamber rostrum to speak in favor of the legislation from the House floor.

He said preferring in-person voting over mail-in voting is "the right public policy" for Indiana, and the state makes it as easy as possible by allowing counties to conduct early voting for up to four weeks before Election Day.

"I was much more sympathetic to life getting in the way when it was Election Day. I'm much less sympathetic to life getting in the way when it's election month — and that's what it is," Huston said.

"The furthest thing this bill is is some form of voter suppression," he added. "We want to encourage every single person to vote."

House Democrats were unpersuaded. They noted Indiana already ranks 46th out of the 50 states for voter turnout, and many of the state's 92 counties have just one early voting location that may be difficult to get to or open just a few hours a week.

"Passing this bill only will make absentee ballot voting harder and inevitably lead to our voter turnout decreasing even further," said state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute. "Isn't it our job as legislators to encourage more people to vote?"

State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, suggested Republicans may end up harming themselves, since recent elections show most Hoosiers vote Republican and under this measure conceivably every mail-in ballot could be challenged, and possibly not counted, until election officials verify the voter was unable to cast an early ballot.

"Like they say: Be careful what you wish for," Moseley said.

The legislation also requires individuals requesting a mail-in ballot electronically to provide their driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number to receive a ballot — an initiative championed by Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.

"My top priority this legislative session has been to make sure the security around our elections keeps up with evolving technology. This legislation will ensure voters continue to have confidence when casting their ballot," Sullivan said.

