Governor clears obstacle for unemployed Hoosiers to serve as poll workers
Governor clears obstacle for unemployed Hoosiers to serve as poll workers

Hoosiers currently out of a job who work at a polling place for the Nov. 3 election will not see their unemployment compensation reduced as a result of receiving a poll worker stipend, under an executive order signed Wednesday by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

 Marc Chase

Out of work Hoosiers willing to serve their community while looking for a new job or waiting to be recalled to an old one no longer risk suffering a financial penalty for doing so.

On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order exempting money earned for working at a polling place on Election Day from the calculation used to determine Indiana unemployment compensation.

As a result, any unemployed Hoosier who works at a polling place for the Nov. 3 general election will receive the same unemployment compensation to which they otherwise would be entitled, plus the stipend paid to poll workers.

Northwest Indiana residents can sign up to work at a polling place by contacting their county's elections office.

Gov. Eric Holcomb Executive Order 20-45

Download PDF Gov. Eric Holcomb Executive Order 20-45

