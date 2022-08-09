Governor schedules special election to replace deceased congresswoman

LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County residents will have the opportunity to vote in two separate congressional races at this year's general election.

Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday directing a special election be held Nov. 8, on the same day as the regularly scheduled election, to fill the vacancy caused by the Aug. 3 death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.

Under Indiana law, a special election must be held when a member of the U.S. House dies or resigns more than 74 days before the general election to ensure the district is represented for the remainder of the former member's two-year term.

In this case, Walorski died in a head-on vehicle collision near Nappanee, Indiana, 97 days prior to Election Day.

A replacement congressman can't simply be appointed, however, because the U.S. Constitution mandates every person serving in the U.S. House be elected to the chamber.

As a result, voters in the 2nd Congressional District will choose one person on Election Day to take Walorski's place for approximately eight weeks, and another person, or possibly the same person, to represent the district for a two-year term that begins Jan. 3.

According to the Indiana Election Division, the Republican and Democratic parties have until Aug. 26 to convene a caucus of their 2nd District precinct leaders to nominate a candidate for the special election, and the Republicans have until Sept. 3 to select a replacement for Walorski, who won the May 3 GOP primary, on the general election ballot.

The Indiana Republican Party announced Tuesday both vacancies will be filled — potentially by the same person — during caucuses set for 10 a.m. Region time Aug. 20 at Grissom Middle School, 13881 Kern Road, Mishawaka.

The Democratic special election caucus so far has not been scheduled. Though, it's likely Paul Steury, an environmental educator from Goshen, will be the party's candidate in the special election since he already is the Democratic nominee for the general election.

The Libertarian Party also is entitled to nominate a special election candidate. In fact, any eligible Hoosier can run as an independent candidate in the special election if he or she submits 4,538 verified petition signatures from registered 2nd District voters no later than Aug. 26.

The Indiana Election Division currently anticipates the candidates for the full, two-year term will be listed first on the Nov. 8 ballot, followed by the candidates running in the special election.

But things will be a bit trickier in LaPorte County since it's split between the 1st Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and the 2nd Congressional District.

Moreover, this year's elections are the first following the General Assembly's once-a-decade redrawing of Indiana's congressional districts following the U.S. Census to ensure each has a nearly equal population, and several townships in LaPorte County were shifted between the 1st District and the 2nd District during the redistricting process.

That means LaPorte County voters living in eastern Galena, Hanna, Hudson, Johnson, Lincoln, Kankakee, Noble, Pleasant, Prairie, Union, Washington and Wills townships will vote in both the special election and general election for the 2nd District.

Residents of Center and Scipio townships also will vote in the 2nd District special election. But they'll vote on the same ballot in the general election for the 1st District, except for a tiny bit of the city of LaPorte that's in Center Township but remained in the 2nd District.

Voters living in Clinton, Cass, Dewey and western Galena townships only will vote in the 2nd District general election, since they currently are located in the 1st District.

Finally, voters from Coolspring, Michigan, New Durham, and Springfield townships only will see the 1st District general election on their ballot.

Kosciusko County also will have varying ballots due to redistricting shifts between the 2nd District and 3rd District, while eastern Cass County was added to the 2nd District and only will vote in the general election.

Residents in the remainder of the 2nd District, comprised of Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke and Wabash counties, will vote in both the special and general elections.