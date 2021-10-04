Governor signs Indiana redistricting plan into law

Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law new district boundaries for the state's nine congressional seats, 100 Indiana House seats, and 50 Senate seats to take effect for the 2022 elections.

The enactment of House Enrolled Act 1581 completes the once-a-decade redistricting process required by law to ensure each type of district contains a nearly equal number of inhabitants following the U.S. Census Bureau's latest population count.

The Republican chief executive thanked the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for drawing new maps "in an orderly and transparent way."

Holcomb also issued "a special thanks to every Hoosier who participated in the process by sharing their local perspective and input."

Barring an unexpected partisan shift, the new maps ensure Republicans will control both chambers of the General Assembly, along with at least seven U.S. House seats, for the next decade — replicating the power the Indiana GOP has enjoyed for the past 10 years.

Democrats have hinted they soon may file a lawsuit challenging the validity of the GOP redistricting plan because Democrats claim the maps unlawfully gerrymander voters based on partisan and/or racial characteristics.