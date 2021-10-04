 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor signs Indiana redistricting plan into law
urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Governor signs Indiana redistricting plan into law

Gov. Holcomb signs Indiana redistricting plan into law

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signs into law House Enrolled Act 1581 Monday in his Statehouse office. The statute, approved Friday by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, sets new district boundaries for the state's nine congressional seats, 100 Indiana House seats, and 50 Senate seats beginning with the 2022 elections.

 Provided

Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law new district boundaries for the state's nine congressional seats, 100 Indiana House seats, and 50 Senate seats to take effect for the 2022 elections.

The enactment of House Enrolled Act 1581 completes the once-a-decade redistricting process required by law to ensure each type of district contains a nearly equal number of inhabitants following the U.S. Census Bureau's latest population count.

The Republican chief executive thanked the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for drawing new maps "in an orderly and transparent way."

Holcomb also issued "a special thanks to every Hoosier who participated in the process by sharing their local perspective and input."

Barring an unexpected partisan shift, the new maps ensure Republicans will control both chambers of the General Assembly, along with at least seven U.S. House seats, for the next decade — replicating the power the Indiana GOP has enjoyed for the past 10 years.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Democrats have hinted they soon may file a lawsuit challenging the validity of the GOP redistricting plan because Democrats claim the maps unlawfully gerrymander voters based on partisan and/or racial characteristics.

According to the census, Indiana's 2020 population was 6,785,528, a 4.7% increase compared to 2010.

The translates to Indiana congressional districts with 752,958 inhabitants each, Senate districts of 135,711 people, and House districts with 67,855 residents.

The General Assembly usually tackles redistricting before the end of April in years ending in "1." It was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing the federal government's compilation and release of the necessary census data until Aug. 12.

Download PDF Proposed Indiana congressional district map
The majority Republican caucus of the Indiana House of Representatives has released its draft of new Congressional districts. T
Download PDF Proposed Indiana House district map
Download PDF Proposed Indiana Senate districts

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Teachers union prez asks: 'Help us get to normal'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts