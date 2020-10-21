Grant funds extra cleaning of Lake County polling places before and after voting

CROWN POINT — Lake County voters are almost certain to find the county's 11 early voting sites and 208 Election Day polling places are cleaner this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic than in any prior election.
The Lake County Commissioners on Wednesday authorized spending $400,000 for Purcell Facilities Management of Munster to clean and sanitize each polling place before and after Election Day, and to clean and sanitize early voting sites and the Lake County elections office weekly through Election Day.
"We are going to be leaving them cleaner than we find them," said Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.
The money to complete the additional cleaning and sanitizing of Lake County polling places is not coming from Lake County taxpayers.
Instead, the county election office recently was awarded a grant totaling $855,475 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life that must be spent by Dec. 31 on measures to address COVID-19 issues during the 2020 general election.
The Chicago-based organization is distributing $250 million in COVID-19 Response Grants to election authorities across the country after receiving a $250 million donation from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.
"We all depend on election officials to provide safe and secure voting options to the public. The expansion of our COVID-19 Response Grant program provides our country's election officials and poll workers with the critical resources they need to safely serve every voter," the organization said.
Beyond cleaning Lake County voting sites, the grant funds will be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment for poll workers; computer hardware, software and laptop computers for remote election administration; election advertising; and poll location signage.
In addition, Election Day poll workers and ballot counters will receive $50 in "hazard pay" on top of the $175 that can be earned by poll workers and the $10 per hour paid to ballot counters.
Full- and part-time workers at early voting sites, county election administrators and members of the county's election board also are due to receive varying amounts of hazard pay through the grant.
"When you combine the difficulties of a COVID election with the difficulties of the biggest election we've ever processed, we are really stretching our employees in this office to its limits. They have responded very well, we are very proud of them and we're happy to be able to provide this," said LeAnn Angerman, assistant director of Lake County elections.
The elections office also received a separate grant of $44,000 in federal CARES Act funds, distributed by the Indiana secretary of state, that it plans to use for unanticipated overtime and extra part-time workers needed as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake County elections staff prepare for early voting
