Grant funds extra cleaning of Lake County polling places before and after voting

CROWN POINT — Lake County voters are almost certain to find the county's 11 early voting sites and 208 Election Day polling places are cleaner this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic than in any prior election.

The Lake County Commissioners on Wednesday authorized spending $400,000 for Purcell Facilities Management of Munster to clean and sanitize each polling place before and after Election Day, and to clean and sanitize early voting sites and the Lake County elections office weekly through Election Day.

"We are going to be leaving them cleaner than we find them," said Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

The money to complete the additional cleaning and sanitizing of Lake County polling places is not coming from Lake County taxpayers.

Instead, the county election office recently was awarded a grant totaling $855,475 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life that must be spent by Dec. 31 on measures to address COVID-19 issues during the 2020 general election.

The Chicago-based organization is distributing $250 million in COVID-19 Response Grants to election authorities across the country after receiving a $250 million donation from Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.