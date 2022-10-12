Green airs campaign grievances to national audience

Jennifer-Ruth Green is doubling down on her unsupported claims that U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, personally was responsible for portions of her military records being included in a recent Politico Magazine profile of her candidacy.

The Republican seeking to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress was a guest Tuesday night on the top-rated "Hannity" program on the Fox News Channel.

During the approximately four-minute segment, Green again alleged "Congressman Frank Mrvan, a sitting member of Congress, he illegally obtained my records," which she said Mrvan used to "smear" her because "he is losing this race."

"He has nothing to stand on, and so this is what he decided to go after, and it's a very traumatic thing for me," she added.

The records detailed by Politico show that during her tenure in the U.S. Air Force, Green washed out of flight training; failed to meet standards for leadership, professionalism and judgment; and suffered sexual abuse while deployed to Iraq.

In an exclusive interview with The Times, Mrvan said neither he, nor anyone affiliated with his campaign, provided Green's military service record to Politico.

Politico said it obtained Green's military service record in connection with a standard request for the documents using the federal Freedom of Information Act — not from anyone associated with Mrvan's campaign.

Additional documentation relating to incidents described in the profile was provided directly by Green's campaign, according to Politico.

Even Sean Hannity, host of the "Hannity" program, felt compelled after reciting Politico's defense of its reporting to ask Green: "Do you have evidence to the contrary?"

Green offered no evidence to sustain her claims.

Instead, she said: "Look, you and I know, 30 days before an election you would have to have a willing suspension of disbelief to believe in any sort of way that Congressman Mrvan, and his cronies, and the media, and the mob of the media who works for liberal Dems and their double standard, are not behind this."

Green also said she was thankful to Fox News for its reporting on her allegations, as well as people who have supported her by using a specific hashtag on social media websites and donating to her congressional campaign.

The hashtag and Green's campaign donation website have repeatedly been promoted this week on her behalf by the Indiana Republican Party.

"I have felt the support. Congressman Frank Mrvan is behind this," Green said. "We are not backing down."

Green's campaign has shared a copy of a letter Green sent Oct. 3 to a federal prosecutor in Virginia, the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense requesting an investigation of how her military records were obtained by Politico.

The letter suggests it was a "politically motivated" leak. But the letter does not accuse, or even mention, Mrvan as the alleged source of the leak.