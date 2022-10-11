Green points fingers after magazine profile highlights her military record

The Republican seeking to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress is accusing — seemingly without any evidence — U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, of leaking her military records to a national news outlet.

On Friday, Politico Magazine published a lengthy profile of Jennifer-Ruth Green and her efforts to flip the Region congressional district continuously represented by Democrats for more than nine decades.

The article included details from Green's military record, including Green failing to become an Air Force pilot after washing out of flight training; and earning a "does not meet standards" performance review in connection with her leadership skills, professional qualities, and judgment and decisions, after Green mishandled her weapon and wandered away from a forward operating base.

According to Politico, the latter incident occurred when Green, an Air Force investigator evaluating the facilities at an Iraqi law enforcement training center in 2009, left a group of officers to climb into a guard tower where Green said an Iraqi service member grabbed her breast and exposed himself to her.

The poor-performance review stymied Green's Air Force career and she left active duty in 2012 as part of a general force reduction. Five years later, Green joined the Indiana Air National Guard, where she continues to serve, according to Politico.

Politico said it obtained Green's military service record by filing a standard request for the documents using the federal Freedom of Information Act, not from anyone associated with Mrvan's campaign.

Brad Dayspring, Politico's vice president of marketing and communications, told Fox News Digital that Green's campaign team "provided additional documentation of the incidents described in the story, which included new information that helped shape what was published."

Nevertheless, Green is explicitly claiming that "Mrvan and his cronies illegally obtained my military records describing my sexual assault" and shopped them around to various news outlets "to portray me as a failed military officer who lacks integrity."

"I believe after sharing my assault against the advice of some in my command, my career was intentionally derailed. The paperwork Congressman Mrvan illegally obtained contains information that reflects me in a negative light. I have since appealed the incident with the military, and the entire issue is settled," she said.

The Green campaign provided no evidence that her military record was obtained or shared by Mrvan when asked by The Times for additional details of the alleged malfeasance.

Any person can request records from the federal government under the Freedom of Information Act.

The Mrvan campaign is expected to respond soon to Green's allegations. Mrvan's work in Congress, and previously as trustee of Lake County's North Township, has prioritized programs and resources aimed at preventing sexual assault and supporting survivors.

Since the publication of the Politico article, written by Adam Wren, Green and her allies in the right-wing media have sought to portray her as a victim of a dirty political trick, rapacious national media or other forces unknown.

"The reality of it is — like I said at one point in my life to my assailant, 'No. Please stop. Don't.' — and he did what he wanted to do … this is the exact same situation all over again, all because there was a man who wanted some sort of gratification," Green told Fox News.

"Congressman Frank Mrvan gets his gratification of trying to think he's smearing my name. Adam Wren gets his gratification of thinking he's going to get a good smear story out of it. And all it does is essentially reopen wounds for victims."

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefaniak, of New York, the third-ranking House Republican, likewise accepted without question Green's contention that Mrvan leaked Green's military records, describing the incident in a tweet as "a shameful new low for politics and the media" and "a horrific attack on survivors everywhere."

She was joined by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a top advocate for Republican former President Donald Trump, who proclaimed — despite voting in May against the Mrvan-sponsored Dignity for Military Sexual Trauma Survivors Act — "Jennifer-Ruth Green is one strong person and for her opponent to go this low is absolutely disgraceful."

The Indiana Republican Party sent out a fundraising solicitation Monday seeking to capitalize on the "hit piece in Politico" by requesting donations of up to $2,900 on behalf of Green's campaign.

Meanwhile, Green said she is continuing to "thrive after this great difficulty" thanks to "God, my family, my pastor and his wife, and the mental health providers at the Adam Benjamin VA."