Green's baseless accusation unleashes social media firestorm against Mrvan family

An apparent falsehood perpetuated by Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green has incited a mob of her social media supporters to subject U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, his wife Jane, and their children to vile insults and implied threats to their safety.

Green has yet to retract her unsupported claim that Mrvan "illegally obtained" and subsequently disclosed to Politico Magazine military records showing Green washed out of flight training; failed to meet standards for leadership, professionalism and judgment; and suffered sexual abuse during her tenure in the U.S. Air Force.

Politico said it obtained Green's military service record by filing a standard request for the documents using the federal Freedom of Information Act — not from anyone associated with Mrvan's campaign. Additional documentation relating to Green's military record was provided directly by Green's campaign, according to Politico.

In an exclusive interview with The Times, Mrvan also said neither he, nor anyone affiliated with his campaign, provided Green's military service record to Politico.

Green campaign adviser Tim Edson responded to a request asking for evidence of any kind to sustain Green's allegations of Mrvan's involvement by claiming "the motive is clearly there," and bemoaning "the good ole boy network (expletive) around Lake County" for The Times not simply accepting Green's allegations at face value.

In any case, the utter lack of evidence hasn't stopped Green's supporters from condemning Mrvan on Twitter as "deeply evil," a "lowlife," "sick bastard," and a "twisted son of a (expletive)" who probably has "a twisted history with women" — based solely on a press release from Green as amplified by several Republican congressmen and political operatives, including U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

Jane Mrvan, the congressman's wife and a childhood sexual assault survivor, said her social media outlets likewise have been plagued this week by Green allies practically accusing her husband of sexually abusing Green while "not even knowing my story, or the truth."

Both she and Frank Mrvan said their hearts go out to Green as a survivor — "I just don't understand where all the twisting and spinning is coming from; it just doesn't make sense," she said. "They are saying the most painfully triggering comments about my husband, and asking if I'm OK with it."

"As survivors we band together. We do not attack each other. We support each other. Nobody wants to be groped, nobody wants to be accosted, nobody wants to be a victim. I support fellow survivors equally. This is not political for me, this is personal. It's very, very painful," Jane Mrvan said.

"All day, as these radical people are making these comments, I felt fearful and like my family was in danger," she added. "It's just been really very disappointing that this is the way that her campaign has decided to respond."

Frank Mrvan said the sexual abuse perpetrated against his wife and her late sister when they were children has inspired his entire career in public service advocating and acting on behalf of all sexual assault survivors.

As trustee of Lake County's North Township, Mrvan developed the "No More Secrets" campaign to raise awareness of child sexual abuse among some 12,000 students in Northwest Indiana elementary, middle and high schools, and later to students across the state.

"We were able to have a message to kids. And the outcome was 73 kids were saved," Mrvan said. "Then we took that data and outcomes and passed a bipartisan state law ... to be able to protect kids and to give a forum so survivors know where to go to find a trusted adult."

Earlier this year, Mrvan also won overwhelming bipartisan support in the U.S. House for legislation to require members of the Department of Veterans Affairs Board of Veterans' Appeals to undergo annual military sexual trauma (MST) training to better understand the health care needs and the claims filed by veterans who experienced sexual trauma during their military service.

He said, if enacted into law, MST survivors will find "trained professionals and therapists handling and managing those cases so the survivors have the dignity and the expertise to get through that situation."

In addition, Mrvan in July successfully earmarked $750,000 in federal funds for the Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center in Highland "so they can continue their mission to take care of survivors and their families after an assault." Green opposes spending earmarks.

"That life work cannot be erased, and it's above and beyond politics," Mrvan said. "So the impact this has had on my family, by the social media posts, has been dramatic."

Jane Mrvan said she initially attempted to reason with her online tormentors, to no avail. She said they didn't seem interested in actually taking the time to learn about her husband, or her family, only in maintaining the attacks against them.

"We have historically, for 19 years, ran and conducted ourselves in a positive manner, whether we are campaigning or doing the every day work, either on a local level or the federal level. We conduct ourselves with integrity and we respect others who are in the race, regardless, and that is always the way we've conducted ourselves. So this is just nothing my husband would ever do," she said.

Records show one of the most widely seen attacks on Mrvan was tweeted by Greg Price, senior digital strategist at XStrategies LLC, who described Mrvan as a "Democrat lowlife" to his nearly 171,000 Twitter followers, including U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Fort Wayne.

Federal Election Commission records show Green's campaign paid Florida-based XStrategies $4,000 for "campaign consulting" and "social media services" during the April-June campaign finance reporting period.

Data on congressional candidate fundraising and spending for the July-September period is due to be released later this month.