Griffin wins Democratic nomination for Indiana Senate District 1

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, will get a shot at winning a four-year term in the Indiana Senate in his own right.

Unofficial results show Griffin appears to have defeated veterans advocate Martin Del Rio, of Highland, to claim the Democratic nomination Tuesday in Indiana Senate District 1.

Griffin next will compete in the Nov. 8 general election against Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, who was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

The primary election outcome shows voters agreed with Democratic precinct leaders in the district that similarly selected Griffin over Del Rio at a party caucus in January to complete the 10 months remaining in the term of former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond.

Mrvan, 89, the father of Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, resigned from the Indiana Senate for health reasons after representing the 1st Senate District for all but four years since 1978.

Griffin said if he’s elected in the fall his primary focus at the Statehouse will be taking the lessons he's learned as a student and practitioner of public finance as Highland’s longtime clerk-treasurer and applying them to negotiations and debates over Indiana’s next two-year budget.

“While there are policies that I discern are of importance to the people I serve in the Senate district, these policies all will depend on the resources and choices that will be set forth in the biennial budget of the state,” Griffin said.

“The budget is not a financial or economic document alone. It is essentially a policy document. And the beauty of it is it is not one policy but the many policies that are going to be undertaken by government.”

If he gets his way, Griffin said the next state budget will include a renewed commitment to public education, a plan to address Indiana’s teacher shortage, spending for public safety needs and funding for programs to improve the state’s water quality, air quality and veterans services.

The newly redrawn 1st Senate District includes Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and southwestern Merrillville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.