Group seeking sanctions against former Indiana attorney general for role in 'Big Lie'

A bipartisan organization seeking to hold attorneys across the country accountable for their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election is urging the Indiana Supreme Court's Disciplinary Commission to investigate former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.

The 65 Project, a group named for the 65 unsuccessful election lawsuits filed on behalf of Republican Donald Trump, colloquially known as the "Big Lie," claims Hill misused his state office to advance frivolous legal claims in support of the former president and may have had a hand in the events that led to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The 12-page complaint claims that by joining Indiana to a legally dubious Texas lawsuit seeking to throw out electoral votes from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, Hill violated multiple sections of the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct that all attorneys pledge to uphold.

"The amicus brief that Mr. Hill signed and submitted to the United States Supreme Court reasserted allegations made by Texas that lacked any basis in law or fact," the complaint says. "As the attorney general of Indiana, Mr. Hill knew better. And yet, Mr. Hill signed onto the effort."

The complaint also notes Hill had important roles with the Republican Attorneys General Association and the Rule of Law Defense Fund that helped organize the "March to Save America" rally Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., and sent out robocalls the night before urging "patriots" to "join them" to "fight to protect the integrity of our elections."

"Heeding the call to 'fight,' at the end of the rally rioters made their way to the Capitol, breached security, vandalized the building, assaulted police officers, and sought to hunt down members of Congress and Vice President Pence. Nine people died as a result of the insurrection, including four police officers who committed suicide within seven months of responding to the attack," the complaint says.

Hill could not be reached for comment on the allegations because the Indiana Roll of Attorneys lists no contact information for him.

Under Indiana court rules, the Disciplinary Commission reviews each grievance filed against a Hoosier lawyer to determine whether it raises a substantial question of misconduct.

If so, the attorney subject of the complaint then is notified and permitted to respond.

A valid grievance will be further investigated by the Disciplinary Commission. If the commission finds misconduct occurred that it believes warrants discipline, the commission will file a formal complaint with the Supreme Court.

The high court then appoints a hearing officer to review the complaint and the attorney's response to it, including taking testimony from witnesses.

The hearing officer ultimately reports his or her findings to the Supreme Court for the five Republican-appointed justices to decide whether the attorney's behavior warrants no action, a public or private reprimand, temporary law license suspension or permanent disbarment.

Records show Hill was suspended from practicing law for 30 days in 2020 after the Supreme Court unanimously determined Hill committed multiple acts of misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar.