Growth is key issue in Winfield Town Council race

WINFIELD — Candidates running for two at-large Winfield Town Council positions agree on the town's No. 1 issue: growth.
Two Republicans, incumbent Zachary Beaver and Michael Lambert, a former Winfield Town Councilman; and two Democrats, Sara Kubik and Louie Gonzalez, hope to be victorious on Nov. 8.
Beaver, 35, was elected in 2019 for a three-year at-large term along with fellow Republican Gerald Stiener, who serves as Town Council president and is not seeking reelection.
Beaver, a former Indiana trooper, works as a corporate lawyer in Chicago.
Lambert, 53, hopes to return to the Town Council. He was elected in 2007 and sworn in as a new member in 2008.
He was born and raised on a family farm in Winfield and serves as a criminal defense lawyer, with offices in Crown Point.
Father avoids prison time for killing daughter, pointing gun at her brothers
Man shot tire shop owner dead, robbed him of Rolex, court records say
JERRY DAVICH: What happened to Gary, Indiana? Responses hinge on age, race, and your history with the Steel City
Reckless homicide charge sought against 17-year-old girl in last week's fatal Porter County shooting
Former St. John official charged with impersonating cop
Teacher accused of telling student she had 'kill list' makes first court appearance
UPDATE: Decedent whose remains were found in Griffith field has been dead for 6 months or longer, coroner says
Toys 'R' Us returns to the Region
Suspect arrested after he lit Molotov cocktails on roof of picnic pavilion, police say
Driver crashes into Portage business and leads police on chase back home to his dad, cops say
Former bank employee sentenced for embezzling $252,000
UPDATE: Family of Valparaiso woman found, Porter County coroner says
Teen charged as adult in shooting deaths of 2 boys
Man nabbed with 30 grams of cocaine in vehicle doing 30 mph on I-94, Porter County cops say
Portage mom led police pursuit taking daughter to school, cops say
Kubik, 51, also a lawyer, moved to Winfield four years ago to raise her two children.
Gonzalez, 47, has worked at Laborers' Local 41 for more than 15 years.
The East Chicago native has lived in Winfield for 15 years and raised her three children in Winfield.
Beaver said maintenance of the town’s infrastructure, including roads and sewers, tops the list of important issues in the race.
“The town is growing, and we need to improve our roads. It’s never-ending,” he said.
Public safety is also an important issue. Beaver said he's proud that the Town Council approved, as part of the 2023 town budget, a 41 percent increase for police and 50 percent increase for fire.
If elected, Kubik said, she would talk to other people, even those from other communities, such as Cedar Lake and St. John, to gather more information on how to better address growth, planning and other issues.
"Let's gather voices. Let's tap into other communities," she said. "What worked for you and didn't work for you."
Gonzalez said growth of the town is also at the top of his concerns: "One main issue is how we are going to pay for our growing community."
He'd like to see the town attract more commercial businesses, such as restaurants and boutiques, to help increase the tax base.
Each at-large seat up for election is a four-year term that begins Jan. 1.
Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites, hours
Lake County Government Center, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Marc Chase
Judge Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Gary Public Library, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lake County Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Hobart Police and Community Center, 705 E. 4th St., Hobart
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Rd., Munster
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Times file photo
Winfield Public Library, 10771 Randolph St., Winfield
Early voting hours at this location for
Lake County voters: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7.
Google Maps
Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
North Porter County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Times file photo
Union Township Fire Station #2, 267 N. 600 W., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
United Steelworkers Hall, 1100 Max Mochal Hwy. (SR 149), Chesterton
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
Valparaiso Fire Training Center, 355 Evans Ave., Valparaiso
Early voting hours at this location for
Porter County voters: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://www.porterco.org/1111/Early-Voting.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Office Complex, 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
LaPorte County Complex, 809 State St., LaPorte
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Former Coolspring Library, 7089 W 400 N, Michigan City
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Google Maps
Wanatah Town Hall, 104 N. Main St., Wanatah
Early voting hours at this location for
LaPorte County voters: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 7. A list of additional mobile early voting sites is available online: https://laporteco.in.gov/early-voting-information-2/.
Provided
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.