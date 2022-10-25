Growth is key issue in Winfield Town Council race

WINFIELD — Candidates running for two at-large Winfield Town Council positions agree on the town's No. 1 issue: growth.

Two Republicans, incumbent Zachary Beaver and Michael Lambert, a former Winfield Town Councilman; and two Democrats, Sara Kubik and Louie Gonzalez, hope to be victorious on Nov. 8.

Beaver, 35, was elected in 2019 for a three-year at-large term along with fellow Republican Gerald Stiener, who serves as Town Council president and is not seeking reelection.

Beaver, a former Indiana trooper, works as a corporate lawyer in Chicago.

Lambert, 53, hopes to return to the Town Council. He was elected in 2007 and sworn in as a new member in 2008.

He was born and raised on a family farm in Winfield and serves as a criminal defense lawyer, with offices in Crown Point.

Kubik, 51, also a lawyer, moved to Winfield four years ago to raise her two children.

Gonzalez, 47, has worked at Laborers' Local 41 for more than 15 years.

The East Chicago native has lived in Winfield for 15 years and raised her three children in Winfield.

Beaver said maintenance of the town’s infrastructure, including roads and sewers, tops the list of important issues in the race.

“The town is growing, and we need to improve our roads. It’s never-ending,” he said.

Public safety is also an important issue. Beaver said he's proud that the Town Council approved, as part of the 2023 town budget, a 41 percent increase for police and 50 percent increase for fire.

If elected, Kubik said, she would talk to other people, even those from other communities, such as Cedar Lake and St. John, to gather more information on how to better address growth, planning and other issues.

"Let's gather voices. Let's tap into other communities," she said. "What worked for you and didn't work for you."

Gonzalez said growth of the town is also at the top of his concerns: "One main issue is how we are going to pay for our growing community."

He'd like to see the town attract more commercial businesses, such as restaurants and boutiques, to help increase the tax base.

Each at-large seat up for election is a four-year term that begins Jan. 1.