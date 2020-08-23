Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. launches expletive-filled political podcast

McDermott also attributed his defeat to dislike from Gary residents for decisions he made as mayor in Hammond's best interest, the lack of an endorsement in the race by The Times, and his constantly getting "beat up" by WJOB-AM radio hosts, which prompted McDermott to terminate his weekly program on the Hammond station for which he said his campaign paid $25,000 a year.

At the same time, McDermott said there's no question Mrvan was a good candidate, and McDermott knew from the start Mrvan would be his toughest opponent in the race.

"Just because I'm going through reasons I lost the election doesn't mean that I don't think Frank Mrvan was a bad candidate. He's going to win the general election and he's going to be our next congressman. There's no doubt in my mind, and I'm going to vote for him."

Looking ahead, Smith suggested McDermott almost certainly will have other opportunities to seek political office, in addition to serving out the three-and-a-half years remaining in his current term as mayor.

But McDermott said he sees nothing positive about his defeat, and given the number of people he thought were his friends who have stopped calling, he thinks, "I have a stench, like a dead man's stench."