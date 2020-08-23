Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. launches expletive-filled political podcast

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. held his tongue for more than two months following his unexpected defeat June 2 in the 14-candidate Democratic primary to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.
But the five-term leader of Lake County's most populous city isn't holding back any longer on the congressional nomination won by North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, or seemingly any other issue — political, national or municipal — that catches his attention.
McDermott this month launched the "Left of Center" podcast featuring the mayor and longtime pal Kevin Smith opining in the first two episodes on what they believed happened that led McDermott to fall short in the contest to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.
The program, with new episodes on Tuesday and Fridays, only is available for now on the Left of Center podcast Youtube and Facebook pages, or the mayor's channels on various social media outlets.
McDermott expects viewers and listeners soon will be able to subscribe to the free podcast so it automatically is sent to both their Apple or Android devices. It was, in fact, added to Apple Podcasts Thursday.
Subscribers might want to enjoy the podcast with their children out of the room. Unlike the mayor's former radio program, there are no federal profanity restrictions on McDermott's word choices, and the show's "cuss counter" is averaging 50 or so for each 80-minute episode.
"You can do whatever the hell you want," McDermott said. "I've been to listening to lots of podcasts to try to get an idea of what's allowed, and basically I came to the conclusion you can do any God damn thing you want when you're on the internet."
While McDermott insisted the podcast always will have a Region focus, he hopes in time it will garner viewers and listeners in Chicago, Indianapolis, and across the country who are attracted to his brand of moderate Democratic politics, freewheeling style, and interesting guests, beginning with his father, former Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Sr.
"We can go as long as we want. Like, if a show sucks then we can kill it. If the show is killing it, we keep rolling," McDermott said.
"By the way, when we do afternoon shows, I'm going to have a drink, for sure. I would do a drink at the morning shows, but then people would get the wrong idea about me."
"I don't think you should be drinking in the morning," Smith cautioned.
"I'm not going to drink in the morning," McDermott said.
'What happened?'
As for the congressional race, McDermott eventually identified on the podcast 10 reasons for his second-place finish, despite McDermott raising significantly more money than Mrvan and getting a boost from television ads by unaffiliated political action committees.
They include the one-month postponement of the primary election due to COVID-19, McDermott's perceived front-runner status, his "proud moderate" political ideology, having to address as mayor city flooding and racial protests in the final days of the campaign, and his awkward placement as the 13th candidate on the Lake County ballot.
More than anything else, however, McDermott credited the Mrvan's twin endorsements by Visclosky and the United Steelworkers union for helping his political rival rise to the top of the crowded field of candidates.
In particular, Visclosky providing Mrvan his yard sign locations and supporter lists built over 36 years representing Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties in Congress was "huge," McDermott said, because he had to start all that from scratch outside the city of Hammond.
"I had never run in Porter County. I had never run in Michigan City. So out in those parts of the district, we're making a first impression," he said. "But Frank got support right off the bat because of Pete's endorsement."
Likewise, McDermott said the Steelworkers went above and beyond in building grassroots support for Mrvan, helped in part by many steel mills reducing hours or closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, which gave workers more time to spend on the Mrvan campaign.
"Let me tell you something, the Steelworkers are freaking superstars," McDermott said. "Man, the Steelworkers kicked (expletive). They did. There's no comparison with any union that I've ever been supported by compared to what the Steelworkers did for Frank Mrvan."
McDermott also attributed his defeat to dislike from Gary residents for decisions he made as mayor in Hammond's best interest, the lack of an endorsement in the race by The Times, and his constantly getting "beat up" by WJOB-AM radio hosts, which prompted McDermott to terminate his weekly program on the Hammond station for which he said his campaign paid $25,000 a year.
At the same time, McDermott said there's no question Mrvan was a good candidate, and McDermott knew from the start Mrvan would be his toughest opponent in the race.
"Just because I'm going through reasons I lost the election doesn't mean that I don't think Frank Mrvan was a bad candidate. He's going to win the general election and he's going to be our next congressman. There's no doubt in my mind, and I'm going to vote for him."
Looking ahead, Smith suggested McDermott almost certainly will have other opportunities to seek political office, in addition to serving out the three-and-a-half years remaining in his current term as mayor.
But McDermott said he sees nothing positive about his defeat, and given the number of people he thought were his friends who have stopped calling, he thinks, "I have a stench, like a dead man's stench."
"I think it ruined my career. I do. I think my (expletive) career is ruined. My political career is over. Which is why I'm doing a (expletive) podcast. Because I'm going to do a podcast, and I'm just going to be honest and tell people what's going on. And I'm going to piss people off," McDermott said.
