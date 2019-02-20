CROWN POINT — The Lake County elections board has approved placing two school referendums on the spring ballot.
The board approved public questions to benefit the Hanover Community School Corp. in Cedar Lake and the River Forest Community School Corp. in Hobart Township near New Chicago.
Kevin Smith, the elections board chairman, said the Hanover Community Schools is seeking a property tax increase of 56 cents per $100 assessed value in the school's debt service fund.
The referendum states the project would include an expansion and upgrades in building efficiency and security at Hanover Central Middle School and High School campuses, construction of a new facility for upper-grade elementary students and improvements at other existing school buildings, for a total cost of about $44 million.
The River Forest referendum would increase the property tax rate $1.19 per $100 assessed value to fund the payment of teachers, support staff and educational programs.
The elections board voted not to hold primary elections May 7 primary for partisan municipal offices in: Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, New Chicago and Whiting, because there are no contested races in either party.
The Republican and Democratic nominees in those communities would run against each other in the fall general election.