Hanover schools referendum accidentally omitted from some absentee ballot mailings

There was little debate among election board members on the issue that only was discovered by officials Thursday.

All agreed the ballot needed to be corrected to ensure a fair result for the Hanover schools referendum.

The rapidly growing school district that educates more than 2,400 students in kindergarten through 12th grade from Cedar Lake, St. John and Dyer is asking voters to approve a property tax hike to maintain small class sizes and fund $79 million in building projects over the next decade.

A similar May 2019 referendum was rejected by school district residents by a 3% margin.

For this year's primary election, absentee ballots must be requested by May 21, and returned to the county elections office by mail, or any other means, no later than noon on election day.

No excuse is required to vote by mail in this election. Hoosiers can submit an electronic request for an absentee ballot by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or can mail a request for an absentee ballot by printing the form on the secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.