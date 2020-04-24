Hanover schools referendum accidentally omitted from some absentee ballot mailings

CROWN POINT — The opportunity to vote on a school funding referendum inadvertently was left off the absentee ballot materials recently sent to some voters in the Hanover Community School Corp.
According to LeAnn Angerman, assistant director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration, a copying error caused the referendum to be omitted from the list of candidates and races that absentee voters in the school district must use to mark their ballots for the June 2 primary election.
To correct the error, the bipartisan Lake County election board unanimously agreed Friday to reprint the ballot materials, so Hanover Township residents subsequently requesting absentee ballots receive a complete list of contests, including the school district referendum.
The board also agreed to send a letter explaining the issue to school district residents who already received or returned an absentee ballot, along with a form to request new absentee ballot materials be sent to them to replace the potentially defective materials they received.
Under Indiana law, voters who return the form will receive a new set of absentee ballot materials, and their original ballot, if returned, will not be counted in the election results.
Returned ballots from voters who don't request new absentee ballot materials, or who are satisfied with their school referendum vote, will be counted in the final tally.
There was little debate among election board members on the issue that only was discovered by officials Thursday.
All agreed the ballot needed to be corrected to ensure a fair result for the Hanover schools referendum.
The rapidly growing school district that educates more than 2,400 students in kindergarten through 12th grade from Cedar Lake, St. John and Dyer is asking voters to approve a property tax hike to maintain small class sizes and fund $79 million in building projects over the next decade.
A similar May 2019 referendum was rejected by school district residents by a 3% margin.
For this year's primary election, absentee ballots must be requested by May 21, and returned to the county elections office by mail, or any other means, no later than noon on election day.
No excuse is required to vote by mail in this election. Hoosiers can submit an electronic request for an absentee ballot by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or can mail a request for an absentee ballot by printing the form on the secretary of state's website: in.gov/sos.
In accordance with an order of the Indiana Election Commission, the Lake County election board on Friday also authorized one week of in-person early voting, instead of the usual 30 days.
Early voting in Lake County will be available at the county government center and 11 satellite sites between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. from May 26 through May 30, and 8 a.m. to noon on June 1.
The extended hours for early voting are intended to make up for the reduced days of early voting. , while also promoting social distancing by eliminating the need for voters to crowd into early voting sites at certain times of day.
In-person voting also will be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day at precinct polling places.
Election staffers are expected to be equipped with personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and voting machine cleaning wipes, provided through the secretary of state's office, to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus at voting sites.
