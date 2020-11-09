Hard work, high voter turnout credited for Republican legislative wins

Hard work and high turnout appear to be the factors that helped two Republican former state representatives in Lake County take back their Indiana House seats that were lost to Democrats two years ago.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show Republicans Hal Slager, of Schererville, and Julie Olthoff, of Crown Point, defeated Democrats Chris Chyung, of Dyer, and Lisa Beck, of Hebron, in the second consecutive contests featuring the same candidates.
Both Slager and Olthoff credited their wins to months of in-person visits — notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic — to homes in House District 15, for Slager, and House District 19, for Olthoff, which also includes four Porter County precincts.
"We knocked on 22,500 doors," Olthoff said. "We were knocking on doors since June, of course with social distancing practices. But people were happy to see us and happy to talk. I think that made a difference."
Slager said his team was knocking on doors six days a week before Election Day after spending hours calling voters during Indiana's COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year.
The candidates each thanked their volunteers for making all the voter contacts possible. Olthoff said her appearance at a summer "Freedom Fest" in Crown Point also helped attract additional supporters to her campaign.
"In my previous efforts, I never had the army of volunteers I had this time. So it was so exciting and so much more fun to do," Olthoff said.
She believes the willingness to volunteer partially was due to the revitalization of the Republican Party organizations in Crown Point and Hobart, but also because presidential election years tend to attract more interest from casual voters.
"Whether you're for Trump or Biden there was a lot of passion in this," Olthoff said.
That was reflected in voter turnout tallies that topped 60% in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
In contrast, just 47% of Lake County voters participated in the 2018 election when Olthoff and Slager lost their House seats to Beck and Chyung.
"When Lisa won, she won by 245 votes, and I had won by 300 one year and 313 one year. So I was expecting that same tight margin," Olthoff said.
"But to have this spread (1,364 votes), I did not expect at all. Happily, I'll take it."
Preliminary election results show Hoosier Republicans made gains across the state, growing GOP control of the 100-member Indiana House to 71 seats, up from 67, and continuing to also enjoy an Indiana Senate supermajority with 39 of the 50 seats, down from 40.
John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, suggested the overwhelming victories in the state for Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, as well as for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb helped push higher the vote totals for down-ballot Republican state legislative candidates.
"There are a lot of margins you're not able to overcome when you have a huge margin like that at the top of the ticket," Zody said.
Zody believes Chyung and Beck both worked hard and ran good campaigns for reelection. But he said the Democratic candidates in those two districts just got vanquished by the unanticipated strong support for Republicans.
Looking ahead, Zody said Democrats showed in this election they can increase their backing among suburban voters, particularly in the "doughnut" counties surrounding Indianapolis. That enthusiasm just needs to be harnessed and directed in future campaigns, he said.
Zody, however, will not be the one leading that effort. He confirmed Friday he will not seek to remain party leader after his second, four-year term expires in March.
On Zody's watch, the Democratic Party lost all of its statewide officeholders, including a U.S. senator, and its numbers are so small at the Statehouse that Republicans still would have a quorum to conduct business even if every Democratic lawmaker was absent.
That likely will lead to another decade of Republican dominance in the General Assembly, since GOP lawmakers next year will control the redrawing of legislative boundaries to account for population shifts following the 2020 U.S. Census.
Redistricting typically benefits the political party in power because members can draw districts that protect their incumbent lawmakers from serious electoral challenges.
