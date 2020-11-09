Hard work, high voter turnout credited for Republican legislative wins

"There are a lot of margins you're not able to overcome when you have a huge margin like that at the top of the ticket," Zody said.

Zody believes Chyung and Beck both worked hard and ran good campaigns for reelection. But he said the Democratic candidates in those two districts just got vanquished by the unanticipated strong support for Republicans.

Looking ahead, Zody said Democrats showed in this election they can increase their backing among suburban voters, particularly in the "doughnut" counties surrounding Indianapolis. That enthusiasm just needs to be harnessed and directed in future campaigns, he said.

Zody, however, will not be the one leading that effort. He confirmed Friday he will not seek to remain party leader after his second, four-year term expires in March.

On Zody's watch, the Democratic Party lost all of its statewide officeholders, including a U.S. senator, and its numbers are so small at the Statehouse that Republicans still would have a quorum to conduct business even if every Democratic lawmaker was absent.

That likely will lead to another decade of Republican dominance in the General Assembly, since GOP lawmakers next year will control the redrawing of legislative boundaries to account for population shifts following the 2020 U.S. Census.