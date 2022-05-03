Harper leading in Porter County assessor race

VALPARAISO — Republican Becky Gesse Harper led Sue (Suzette) Neff early Tuesday night in the Porter County assessor’s race.

The winner will face Democrat Valeri Wasemann in November.

Both Neff and Harper are employed in the assessor’s office and were looking to succeed their boss, Jon Snyder.

Harper served in the auditor’s office, helping with abatements, before moving to the assessor’s office eight years ago.

Neff has spent much of her career working in public education, including serving as a facilities director, transportation director and construction manager, directing a staff of over 30 people and managing multimillion-dollar budgets.

Neff now serves as the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals administrator. She has served on the Tri-Creek School Board for 14 years, including five years as president.

Neff promised she would work full time as assessor if elected.

Harper said among her first actions would be to meet individually with each employee to both hear their ideas of how to make the office work more efficiently and to make sure they’re on board with her vision for the office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.