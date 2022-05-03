 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Harper leading in Porter County assessor race

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — Republican Becky Gesse Harper led Sue (Suzette) Neff early Tuesday night in the Porter County assessor’s race.

The winner will face Democrat Valeri Wasemann in November.

Both Neff and Harper are employed in the assessor’s office and were looking to succeed their boss, Jon Snyder.

Harper served in the auditor’s office, helping with abatements, before moving to the assessor’s office eight years ago.

Neff has spent much of her career working in public education, including serving as a facilities director, transportation director and construction manager, directing a staff of over 30 people and managing multimillion-dollar budgets.

Neff now serves as the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals administrator. She has served on the Tri-Creek School Board for 14 years, including five years as president.

Neff promised she would work full time as assessor if elected.

People are also reading…

Harper said among her first actions would be to meet individually with each employee to both hear their ideas of how to make the office work more efficiently and to make sure they’re on board with her vision for the office.

Gallery: Voter turnout slower than the rain at Region polling places, workers say

Turnout was slow across much of Northwest Indiana, which poll workers said is typical for an off-year primary election.

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Early voting lively across Lake County

Early voting lively across Lake County

Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director, said Friday more than 5,380 people have cast ballots in person, by mail or other means since early voting opened this month.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts