SCHERERVILLE — Inside Schererville Town Hall sits a group of four women. Their chatter fills an otherwise silent corridor.
But as soon as someone walks through the glass doors on either side of them, they snap into action and the banter stops.
"Are you here to vote?" asks Jill Kiser. She mans the first station in the early voting process, which started Oct. 8 at polling locations throughout the Region.
If yes, that person then moves from Kiser to Kristen Delacruz and Chris Auksel for their specific ballot before ending at Joanne Freeland, who ushers them to the voting booth and provides the exclusive, "Just voted!" sticker. The four — two Democrats and two Republicans — are seasoned veterans at the process, having worked with the Lake County Election Board for several years.
"It's just a way to give back," Kiser said. "And it's something to do, you know — a way to get out of the house."
The women believe early voting is often more convenient for people who might not be able to cast their ballot or don't want to wait in long lines on Election Day, Nov. 5, especially since Lake County residents are able to visit any of the 11 polling places in the county.
As of Friday, there was a total of 2,998 votes — 2,570 in person, 425 by mail ballot and three via email — submitted in Lake County, said election officials, who could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon for specific site breakdowns.
The Schererville location has had the most early voters in Lake County, with St. John close behind, said Raymond Paz, an election board mechanic.
Porter County, which also allows residents to vote at any polling site, has seen about half as many voters, with 1,100 total — 490 in Valparaiso, 429 in Portage, 116 in Chesterton and 66 in Hebron.
Meanwhile LaPorte County officials reported a total of 508 voters as of Friday, with 100 in Long Beach, six in Michiana Shores, 92 in LaPorte and 310 in Michigan City. Like Lake and Porter counties, residents are able to vote early at either polling location in LaPorte County.
Lake County
The Crown Point polling location is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday until Nov. 1. On Thursdays, it is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 31. Voters also are able to cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The final day for early voting is Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The satellite locations are open for early voting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, ending at noon on Nov. 4. On Thursdays, it is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 31. Voters also are able to cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. The final day for early voting is Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The locations are:
- Lake County Board of Elections and Registration Office, 2293 N. Main St., Room A-205, Crown Point
- East Chicago Courthouse, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
- Hammond Courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
- Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Plaza, Gary
- Hobart Police Communication Center, 705 E. Fourth St., Hobart
- Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
- Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road, Munster
- Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
- St. John Township Assessor's Office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
- Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
- Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St., Winfield
Porter County
Polling locations are open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, ending at noon on Nov. 4. Voters also are able to cast their ballots during that same time frame Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
The locations are:
- Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 102A, Valparaiso
- North County Government Complex, 3590 Willowcreek Road, Portage
- Chesterton Town Hall Meeting Room, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
- Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St., Hebron
LaPorte County
Polling locations are open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, ending at noon Nov. 4. Voters also can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
The locations are:
- Michigan City Courthouse, 300 Washington St., Michigan City
- LaPorte County Courthouse, 813 Lincolnway, LaPorte
