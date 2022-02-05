 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Here are the candidates running in Region for federal, state and Lake County offices

  • 0
Voting stock
John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Here’s a list of the Northwest Indiana candidates running for federal, state and Lake County offices in the May 3 primary election.

Candidates have until Feb. 11 to voluntarily withdraw from the ballot.

Candidates hurry to get on the ballot ahead of filing deadline

Federal offices

U.S. Senate

Haneefah Khaaliq (D)*

Valerie McCray (D)*

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

Danny Niederberger (R)*

Todd Young (R)

* Unofficial records show these Senate candidates have not submitted the necessary ballot petition signatures to compete in the election.

U.S. House, District 1

Frank J. Mrvan (D)

Jennifer-Ruth Green (R)

Mark Leyva (R)

People are also reading…

Martin Lucas (R)

Blair Milo (R)

Nicholas Pappas (R)

Ben Ruiz (R)

Aaron Storer (R)

U.S. House, District 2

Steven Kurant (D)

Paul Steury (D)

Jackie Walorski (R)

U.S. House, District 4

Roger Day (D)

Howard Pollchik (D)

Jim Baird (R)

T. Charles Bookwalter (R)

State offices

Indiana Senate, District 1

Martin Del Rio (D)

Michael Griffin (D)

Dan Dernulc (R)

Indiana Senate, District 4

Deb Chubb (D)

Todd Connor (D)

Ron Meer (D)

Rodney Pol Jr. (D)

Jeff Larson (R)

Johannes Poulard (R)

Indiana Senate, District 6

Rick Niemeyer (R)

Indiana House, District 1

Carolyn Jackson (D)

Indiana House, District 2

Earl Harris Jr. (D)

Indiana House, District 3

Ragen Hatcher (D)

Indiana House, District 4

Ed Soliday (R)

Indiana House, District 9

Pat Boy (D)

Dion Bergeron (R)

Indiana House, District 10

Chuck Moseley (D)

Manuel Maldonado (R)

Indiana House, District 11

Mike Aylesworth (R)

Andrew Boersma (R)

Pierce Fischer (R)

Indiana House, District 12

Mike Andrade (D)

Indiana House, District 14

Vernon Smith (D)

Indiana House, District 15

Hal Slager (R)

Indiana House, District 16

Kendell Culp (R)

Barbara Neihouser (R)

Bryan Washburn (R)

Indiana House, District 19

Lisa Beck (D)

Julie Olthoff (R)

Indiana House, District 20

Heather Oake (R)

Jim Pressel (R)

County offices

Lake County Assessor

LaTonya Spearman (D)

Lake County Auditor

Peggy Holinga Katona (D)

Eduardo Fontanez (D)

Susan Callahan (D)

Lake County Clerk

Lorenzo Arredondo (D)

Merrilee Frey (D)

Jesse Gomez (D)

Andrew Sylwestrowicz (D)

Janee Babbitt (D)

Mike Brown (D)

Alex Garza (D)

Lake County Sheriff

Oscar Martinez Jr. (D)

Richard Ligon (D)

Anthony Williams (D)

Maria Trajkovich (D)

Lake County Treasurer

John Petalas (D)

Josefina Magallanes (D)

Lake County Commissioner, District 1

Kyle Allen Sr. (D)

Lake County Council, District 1

David Hamm (D)

Lake County Council, District 2

Alfredo Menchaca (D)

Clorius Lay (D)

Cornelius Williams (D)

Lake County Council, District 3

Charlie Brown (D)

Marvin Wright (D)

Lake County Council, District 4

Nick Petrovski (D)

Anthony Ferraro (R)

Pete Lindemulder (R)

Lake County Council, District 5

Christine Cid (D)

Lake County Council, District 6

Ted Bilski (D)

Lake County Council, District 7

Michael Jacobi (D)

Randy Niemeyer (R)

Christian Jorgensen (R)

Township Offices

Calumet Township Assessor

Edward Gholson Sr. (D)

Sondra Ford (D)

Jim Nowacki (D)

Cozey Weatherspoon (D)

Calumet Township Trustee

Kimberly Robinson (D)

Darren Washington (D)

Calumet Township Board (3 positions)

Jacqueline Holmes (D)

Mary Canty-Reedus (D)

Ronald White (D)

Robert Buggs Sr. (D)

James Piggee (D)

Paris Harris (D)

Linda Collins Brown (D)

Michael Protho (D)

Louise Neese (D)

Jackie White (D)

Jacqueline Lee (D)

Cedar Creek Township Trustee

Alice Dahl (R)

Cedar Creek Township Board (3 positions)

Dan Blankenship (R)

Randall Wietbrock (R)

Judith Ann Mathias (R)

Center Township Assessor

Joe Krnich (R)

Center Township Trustee

Paul Bremer (R)

Center Township Board (3 positions)

Deborah Mandich-Nowland (D)

Jose Menchaca (D)

Hector Espinoza (D)

Anthony Pampalone (R)

Kate Webster (R)

Bill Babjak (R)

Eagle Creek Township Trustee

Rosemarie Morrow (R)

Eagle Creek Township Board (3 positions)

John Jurs (R)

Bruce McNeill (R)

Hanover Township Trustee

Kevin Toth (R)

Hanover Township Board (3 positions)

Richard Niemeyer (R)

Marilyn Kaper (R)

Charles Kortokrax (R)

Hobart Township Assessor

Lino Maggio (D)

Randall Guernsey (D)

Hobart Township Trustee

Fred Williams (D)

Donald Phelps Sr. (D)

Hobart Township Board (3 positions)

Susan Pelfrey (D)

Mike Hannigan (D)

David Scheeringa (D)

Michael Ellis (D)

Edwardo Cavazos (D)

North Township Trustee

Adrian Santos (D)

North Township Board (3 positions)

Peter Katic (D)

Lisa Salinas-Matonovich (D)

Jason Tharp (D)

Richard Novak (D)

James Lietz (R)

Ross Township Assessor

Angela Guernsey (D)

Ross Township Trustee

Joe Shudick (D)

Chrissy Barron (D)

Eric Black (D)

Ross Township Board (3 positions)

Steven Minchuk (D)

Curtis Pearson (D)

Janice Orlich (D)

Sabine Miller (R)

St. John Township Assessor

Deborah Walters (R)

St. John Township Trustee

Cathy Lareau (R)

St. John Township Board (3 positions)

Hamed Adewale Ishola (D)

Daniel Bielski (D)

Roger DePirro (D)

Michael Quigley (R)

Lisa Elder (R)

Eric Stanich (R)

West Creek Township Trustee

Heidi Laub (R)

West Creek Township Board (3 positions)

Charles Kopas (R)

Michael McIntire (R)

Harold Mussman Jr. (R)

Winfield Township Trustee

Paulette Skinner (R)

Cody Reynolds (R)

Tod Reese (R)

Winfield Township Board (3 positions)

Jeffrey Baird (D)

Sherry Gasparovic (R)

Linda Eisenhauer (R)

Tom Snowden (R)

Terry Clark (R)

Town Offices

Cedar Lake Town Council, Ward 1

Jimmy Laud Jr. (R)

Robert Carnahan (R)

Cedar Lake Town Council, Ward 3

Dana Plant (D)

Julie Rivera (R)

Cedar Lake Town Council, Ward 5

Adam Wornhoff (R)

Nicholas Recupito (R)

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Dyer Town Council, Ward 2

Alicia Myers (D)

Mary Timm (R)

Dyer Town Council, Ward 4

Eric Schultz (D)

Mary Tanis (R)

Dyer Town Council, Ward 5

Steven Kramer (D)

Annette Ludwig (R)

Lowell Town Council, Ward 2

Todd Angerman (R)

Lowell Town Council, Ward 4

Shane Tucker (R)

Schererville Town Council, Ward 2

Kevin Connelly (R)

John Darge (R)

Schererville Town Council, Ward 4

Tom Schmitt (D)

St. John Town Council, Ward 3

Gerald Swets (R)

Billy Manousopoulos (R)

Winfield Town Council, At-Large

Sara Kubik (D)

Mark Lash (D)

Stacey Wachowski (D)

Louie Gonzalez (D)

Zachary Beaver (R)

Michael Lambert (R)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what athletes think of fake snow at Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts