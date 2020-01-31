Highland leader opts out of potential U.S. House campaign

HIGHLAND — Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin has decided not to launch a campaign to try to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.

The eight-term town leader said after "actively, deliberatively, prayerfully, and soberly considering the possibility" of trying to succeed one of his political mentors — retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary — Griffin realized he's not yet ready to give up his current roles.

Those include, in addition to Highland clerk-treasurer, serving as chairman of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and teaching at Indiana University Northwest.

"While no one can know for sure, I don't think that this will be my last place of public service, but it is my place now," Griffin said. "I feel a special oughtness for the work I am now doing — I am not done yet with the stewardship at hand."

Griffin announced in November he'd been contacted by numerous Lake and Porter County residents to consider running to replace Visclosky, for whom Griffin worked in Washington, D.C. at the beginning of what would become, at 36 years, the longest tenure for any congressman in Indiana history.

