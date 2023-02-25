 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highland schools place tax referendum on May ballot

School Bus stock

School buses in this file photo.

 John J. Watkins, The Times, file

HIGHLAND — Come May, voters in Highland will see a question on their ballot asking to raise their property taxes to support School Town of Highland, specifically its efforts on staff retention and recruitment, upgrading school safety and maintaining educational programs.

"Like most districts in the state of Indiana, we've gotten to a point where the current state funding has not kept up with the need and the cost for a competitive education," Superintendent Brian Smith said. "Because we've had some dips in enrollment the past few years, which I think most of the school districts in the state of Indiana have seen, and inflation, the cost of goods, we're at a point now where we have to try and find additional revenue."

The school district is asking for an increase of up to 32.04 cents per $100 of assessed valuation in property taxes for residents of the district through 2031. If voters approve the ballot measure, it would bring the amount the district charges its residents in property taxes from 67.5 cents — the lowest in Lake County — to 99.54 cents per $100.

Smith noted that other districts in the area have passed similar referendums: "Everyone around us has done these. We've held out as long as we can."

Indeed, voters in Lake Central School Corp., which borders Highland to the south, approved a $55 million operating referendum in 2018. To the north, School City of Hammond voters passed a $70 million operating referendum in 2017. As a result, in 2023, Lake Central property owners pay 84.41 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and Hammond property owners pay $1.7411 per $100 toward their respective districts.

The average for Lake County's 16 school districts in 2023 is $1.5493 per $100.

The Highland district has an enrollment of 3,087 students in one high, one middle, one pre- and four elementary schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

If voters pass the measure, the district plans to use the money to increase teacher pay, improve school safety and maintain educational programs.

Smith hopes that increasing teacher pay will allow the district to retain staff and be competitive on the hiring market, something that has been a struggle lately: Highland has lost teachers to other districts and had difficulty recruiting young teachers out of college.

"In order to attract really good employees, you have to be able to pay a competitive wage," Smith said. "As we have positions up and we post things for those positions, we are not seeing anywhere near the number of qualified applicants that we had in the past."

In Highland, the starting base salary for teachers during the 2022-23 school year is $44,500, according to the district's collective bargaining agreement with its teachers. In comparison, Lake Central pays its starting teachers $53,000 while Hammond pays $49,000, according to their respective collective bargaining agreements.

"We just aren't able to pay what the surrounding districts around us do," Smith said. "I think people like to work for School Town of Highland. The problem is, if someone is going to pay 7, 8, 9 or 10,000 dollars more, that's significant. That's not a couple thousand, that's a significant increase in wage."

Should the district get this tax increase, Smith would want to start paying "competitive" salaries but couldn't list any dollar amounts until after negotiations with teachers unions and staff.

As school shootings and other concerns become more prevalent across the U.S., Smith also wants to ensure that Highland students are safe. 

"From a security standpoint, we feel like we have good facilities and we have them really well locked down," he said. "But we do want to add some security personnel."

Smith said the money also could be used on more school resource officers, district-employed security staff and placing monitors connected to security cameras on all school doors.

"We feel like its currently a safe place. But more security officers, we feel, would continue to help in this climate we live in 2023."

Smith pointed out that in the shooting in May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, there were no monitors on the back door. He wants his schools to have sensors that notify administration and custodians if a door is unlocked.

Lastly, Smith wants to continue some of the programming the district offers, such as Project Lead the Way, a nationwide STEM program the district participates in, and dual enrollment courses for college credit.

"We need to offer those kinds of programming for our kids because that's what the private sector is asking for," he said. "Those are costly programs. They're great programs, but they're costly."

Election Day is May 2.