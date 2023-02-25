Highland schools place tax referendum on May ballot

HIGHLAND — Come May, voters in Highland will see a question on their ballot asking to raise their property taxes to support School Town of Highland, specifically its efforts on staff retention and recruitment, upgrading school safety and maintaining educational programs.
"Like most districts in the state of Indiana, we've gotten to a point where the current state funding has not kept up with the need and the cost for a competitive education," Superintendent Brian Smith said. "Because we've had some dips in enrollment the past few years, which I think most of the school districts in the state of Indiana have seen, and inflation, the cost of goods, we're at a point now where we have to try and find additional revenue."
The school district is asking for an increase of up to 32.04 cents per $100 of assessed valuation in property taxes for residents of the district through 2031. If voters approve the ballot measure, it would bring the amount the district charges its residents in property taxes from 67.5 cents — the lowest in Lake County — to 99.54 cents per $100.
Smith noted that other districts in the area have passed similar referendums: "Everyone around us has done these. We've held out as long as we can."
Indeed, voters in Lake Central School Corp., which borders Highland to the south, approved a $55 million operating referendum in 2018. To the north, School City of Hammond voters passed a $70 million operating referendum in 2017. As a result, in 2023, Lake Central property owners pay 84.41 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and Hammond property owners pay $1.7411 per $100 toward their respective districts.
The average for Lake County's 16 school districts in 2023 is $1.5493 per $100.
The Highland district has an enrollment of 3,087 students in one high, one middle, one pre- and four elementary schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.
If voters pass the measure, the district plans to use the money to increase teacher pay, improve school safety and maintain educational programs.
Smith hopes that increasing teacher pay will allow the district to retain staff and be competitive on the hiring market, something that has been a struggle lately: Highland has lost teachers to other districts and had difficulty recruiting young teachers out of college.
"In order to attract really good employees, you have to be able to pay a competitive wage," Smith said. "As we have positions up and we post things for those positions, we are not seeing anywhere near the number of qualified applicants that we had in the past."
"We just aren't able to pay what the surrounding districts around us do," Smith said. "I think people like to work for School Town of Highland. The problem is, if someone is going to pay 7, 8, 9 or 10,000 dollars more, that's significant. That's not a couple thousand, that's a significant increase in wage."
Should the district get this tax increase, Smith would want to start paying "competitive" salaries but couldn't list any dollar amounts until after negotiations with teachers unions and staff.
As school shootings and other concerns become more prevalent across the U.S., Smith also wants to ensure that Highland students are safe.
"From a security standpoint, we feel like we have good facilities and we have them really well locked down," he said. "But we do want to add some security personnel."
Smith said the money also could be used on more school resource officers, district-employed security staff and placing monitors connected to security cameras on all school doors.
"We feel like its currently a safe place. But more security officers, we feel, would continue to help in this climate we live in 2023."
Smith pointed out that in the shooting in May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, there were no monitors on the back door. He wants his schools to have sensors that notify administration and custodians if a door is unlocked.
Lastly, Smith wants to continue some of the programming the district offers, such as Project Lead the Way, a nationwide STEM program the district participates in, and dual enrollment courses for college credit.
"We need to offer those kinds of programming for our kids because that's what the private sector is asking for," he said. "Those are costly programs. They're great programs, but they're costly."
Election Day is May 2.
A look at referendums that have passed and failed in Northwest Indiana since 2010
2020 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2020 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2019 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2019 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2018 Referendum: Lake Ridge School Corp.
2017 Referendum: School City of Hammond
2017 Referendum: School City of Hobart
2017 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2017 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2017 Referendum: School City of East Chicago
2016 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2016 Referendum: New Prairie United School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Lake Station Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Valparaiso Community Schools
2015 Referendum: Hanover Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: River Forest Community School Corp.
2015 Referendum: Gary Community School Corp.
2014 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2013 Referendum: Michigan City Area Schools
2013 Referendum: Union Township School Corp.
2013 Referendum: School Town of Munster
2013 Referendum: Metropolitan School District Boone Township
2012 Referendum: Duneland School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Lake Central School Corp.
2011 Referendum: Crown Point Community School Corp.
2010 Referendum: Rensselaer Central School Corp.
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."
