Hill defends using Indiana taxpayer resources to challenge Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. is insisting he has a legitimate basis for using Indiana taxpayer resources to intervene in a Pennsylvania mail-in ballot lawsuit the Trump campaign is hoping will get it closer to winning the Keystone State.

In a statement, the Hoosier Republican claims the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its authority by setting Nov. 6, instead of Nov. 3, as the deadline for mail-in ballots, voted on or before Election Day, to be received by local election officials in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the extended ballot receipt deadline, made in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. Postal Service delays, is wholly consistent with the requirements of the Pennsylvania Constitution and its mandate that all aspects of the electoral process be open and unrestricted so as not to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters.

Hill said under the U.S. Constitution it's state legislatures — not state courts — that are responsible for enacting the laws that govern federal election processes in their jurisdictions, and Indiana has an interest in ensuring the same rules are followed across the country.