Hill misdeeds at center of Republican nomination battle for Indiana attorney general

The four Republican candidates for Indiana attorney general came out swinging Thursday as each made their case for the party's nomination at a "virtual" state convention broadcast online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hitting hardest were Attorney General Curtis Hill and former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, who both focused on Hill's misdeeds in prerecorded messages aimed at attracting votes from GOP convention delegates elected statewide in the June 2 primary.

At the center of the clash was the Indiana Supreme Court suspending Hill's law license for 30 days after the five Republican-appointed justices unanimously concluded Hill violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys in 2018 when Hill committed multiple acts of misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar.

Rokita said if the Republican Party nominates Hill for a second term it risks losing the attorney general's office to a Democrat, who he said will roll back the anti-abortion, pro-gun, anti-regulation policies championed by GOP attorneys general over the past 20 years.

"Curtis Hill has put himself ahead of his elected office and our values because of his bad judgment. Not just on one night, but in a long pattern of inappropriate behavior," Rokita said.