Hill misdeeds at center of Republican nomination battle for Indiana attorney general

The four Republican candidates for Indiana attorney general came out swinging Thursday as each made their case for the party's nomination at a "virtual" state convention broadcast online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hitting hardest were Attorney General Curtis Hill and former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, who both focused on Hill's misdeeds in prerecorded messages aimed at attracting votes from GOP convention delegates elected statewide in the June 2 primary.
At the center of the clash was the Indiana Supreme Court suspending Hill's law license for 30 days after the five Republican-appointed justices unanimously concluded Hill violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys in 2018 when Hill committed multiple acts of misdemeanor battery by groping four women, including a Region lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar.
Rokita said if the Republican Party nominates Hill for a second term it risks losing the attorney general's office to a Democrat, who he said will roll back the anti-abortion, pro-gun, anti-regulation policies championed by GOP attorneys general over the past 20 years.
"Curtis Hill has put himself ahead of his elected office and our values because of his bad judgment. Not just on one night, but in a long pattern of inappropriate behavior," Rokita said.
"Personal responsibility is saying you're sorry when you fail others, taking ownership of your mistakes. It is something we teach our children every day. Ignoring that and blaming others, that's not conservative — that's what liberals do. He's not a martyr. We are the ones being railroaded, and our conservative gains will fall victim when we lose in November."
Hill, meanwhile, tied himself to Republican President Donald Trump — who repeatedly claims to be unfairly targeted by Democrats and the news media — to argue his own alleged improprieties ultimately have been much ado about nothing.
"Over these past two years, I have been the subject of relentless attacks and smears, the likes of which few have endured. Some Republicans, who seem too afraid to fight for what is right, are following the Democrat strategy to question my ability to win in November," Hill said.
"Look, I'm not perfect. No one is. But like President Trump, I have faced accusations and investigations designed to destroy me politically. Like President Trump, I'm a threat to Democrats and their radical liberal agenda."
Notably, all four candidates touted essentially the same priorities of eliminating abortion, defending gun rights and protecting religious liberty.
Rokita, a former two-term secretary of state, and Hill both said their experience serving in public office makes them most qualified to achieve those priorities.
On the other hand, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Zionsville attorney John Westercamp said they would bring a fresh, outsider's perspective that's badly needed in the attorney general's office.
Republican delegates now must rank the attorney general candidates and submit their ballots by mail.
The GOP attorney general nominee is set to be announced July 10.
