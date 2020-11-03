Holcomb appears to win second term as Indiana governor

The man who has guided Indiana through the first eight months of the coronavirus pandemic will continue leading the state in the months and years ahead.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb appears to have won a second term as Indiana’s chief executive, defeating Democratic Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, based on preliminary statewide results from Tuesday’s election.
Gallery: Gov. Holcomb interviewed at The Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.