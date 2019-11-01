VALPARAISO — Gov. Eric Holcomb and other top Hoosier Republicans are stopping Saturday in Valparaiso as part of a 10-city weekend campaign swing on behalf of GOP municipal candidates throughout the state.
In Valparaiso, Holcomb and Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer will rally supporters of Republican mayoral candidate Matt Murphy at 2 p.m. in the Butterfield Family Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park, on Evans Avenue and Calumet Avenue.
"Indiana is on a roll," Holcomb said. "Hoosiers know that 'Putting People First' is how we stay on the right track, and that's the leadership that these Republican candidates will deliver as mayor."
"By working together, I know we can continue delivering results for Hoosiers across Indiana."
Murphy, a Valparaiso city councilman, is competing against Democratic businessman Bill Durnell to succeed Republican Jon Costas as mayor of Porter County's second-most populous city.
Other stops on the governor's tour include Muncie, Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Kokomo, Terre Haute, Jeffersonville and New Albany.