Holcomb favors postponing Indiana primary elections; secretary of state crafting plan

Gov. Eric Holcomb declared Thursday he supports the calls by some Northwest Indiana congressional candidates to postpone Indiana's May 5 primary elections due to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

At this time, however, the governor is not using his emergency authority to change the date when Democratic and Republican voters select many of the candidates that will appear on this year's general election ballot.

Holcomb told reporters at the Statehouse that Secretary of State Connie Lawson has been negotiating with leaders of both political parties to reach an agreement on either changing the date of the primary election or expanding vote by mail opportunities.

"We're trying to build consensus here. That's the best outcome for something as important as an election," Holcomb said. "The details still have to be worked out and the secretary of state is running point on that."

An agreement appeared to be in hand Thursday morning, prior to the Republican governor's press conference, when the Indiana Election Commission scheduled a Friday meeting to potentially consider primary election changes.

But the Election Commission canceled that meeting, without explanation, less than an hour later.