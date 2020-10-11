Holcomb offers consistency in second term bid for governor, opponents say Indiana needs changes

"But I still feel like we're just getting started. We're going to continue to offer more opportunity to more Hoosiers. This is how we'll take Indiana to the next level."

That message has resonated with seemingly every organization and interest group in the state, ranging from the first Republican gubernatorial endorsement by the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business, to the National Rifle Association and Indiana Right to Life.

"We're a strong, resilient group of Hoosiers and there's no challenge we can't overcome when we come together," Holcomb said. "What brings us together is so much stronger than anything, including a pandemic, that could ever tear us apart."

Women, minorities key Myers issue

Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner and the Democratic nominee for governor, sees a different Indiana, an Indiana where too many Hoosiers, including women and minorities, aren't sharing in the largess envisioned by Holcomb.