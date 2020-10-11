Holcomb offers consistency in second term bid for governor, opponents say Indiana needs changes

If you don't know there is a contested race for Indiana governor on the general election ballot, you're likely not alone.
As usual, the presidential campaign is overshadowing the contest for Indiana's chief executive, and coupled with COVID-19 all but eliminating traditional campaign activities this year, most Hoosiers know little about the men challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's reelection bid.
That has Holcomb in the catbird seat, able to tout both his speedy reopening of Indiana amid the coronavirus pandemic and his prepandemic economic growth initiatives that he promises soon will pay off — without having to even acknowledge his opponents, let alone spend a dime of his more than $8 million campaign war chest against them.
Instead, Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch are providing voters an optimistic vision of Indiana's future focused on "One Indiana For All," which they say will lead to expanded job opportunities, increased education funding, continued balanced budgets, improved public health and unprecedented infrastructure investments.
"We were on a roll before the pandemic hit here," Holcomb said. "What we saw was a record number of new job commitments come to the state of Indiana, over 100,000 in three years; we had a record low unemployment rate; and, oh by the way, those jobs that were coming were at a record-high $28.60 an hour."
"But I still feel like we're just getting started. We're going to continue to offer more opportunity to more Hoosiers. This is how we'll take Indiana to the next level."
That message has resonated with seemingly every organization and interest group in the state, ranging from the first Republican gubernatorial endorsement by the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Business, to the National Rifle Association and Indiana Right to Life.
"We're a strong, resilient group of Hoosiers and there's no challenge we can't overcome when we come together," Holcomb said. "What brings us together is so much stronger than anything, including a pandemic, that could ever tear us apart."
Women, minorities key Myers issue
Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner and the Democratic nominee for governor, sees a different Indiana, an Indiana where too many Hoosiers, including women and minorities, aren't sharing in the largess envisioned by Holcomb.
"Before COVID-19, Hoosier women were already ranked 49th in the nation when it came to economic status, with women making only 75 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts," Myers said. "As governor, I will do much more to give Hoosier women and their families long-term solutions to address the disparities they face every day."
The Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, former Hammond state Rep. Linda Lawson, said a Myers administration would push the Republican-controlled General Assembly to get things done on behalf of Hoosiers whose needs are routinely ignored by state lawmakers, even when Holcomb comes knocking.
"There's been a lot of talk and zero action at the Statehouse when it comes to actually fixing the disparities — fixing the enforcement of discriminatory practices, such as sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, pay discrimination failures and problems we face every day. Indiana needs to do more — now."
Myers and Lawson also have issued detailed plans to improve quality of life and quality of place for African Americans and Latinos, such as making school funding more fair, combating food deserts, criminal justice reform, environmental remediation and protecting the right to vote.
"State government should partner with community organizations to fill the gaps in access to care and resources," Myers said. "Indiana should invest in economic and educational opportunities to make sustainable progress and strengthen communities."
Other top priorities for Myers, who would become Indiana's first black governor if elected, include prioritizing child welfare, expanding access to health care, and stepping up Indiana's response to COVID-19 by implementing restrictions aimed at minimizing the spread of the virus.
"Moving Indiana to Stage 5 was a huge mistake and Hoosiers aren't getting leadership from Gov. Holcomb, they’re getting someone afraid of governing in the midst of a pandemic," Myers said.
Libertarian challenges COVID directives
Meanwhile, the Libertarian Party nominee for governor, Donald Rainwater, claims Holcomb has trampled on Hoosiers' civil liberties with his face mask directive and other COVID-19 limitations, and he believes each person should individually decide how best to take care of themselves and their family.
"As governor, I would propose that the Indiana General Assembly pass legislation to ensure that a governor never has the unilateral power to shut down our economy again," Rainwater said. "I will not mandate the shutdown of businesses, churches or schools. I will not mandate the wearing of masks. I will not mandate vaccinations. I will end any such executive orders upon taking office. Hoosiers must be well-informed and be allowed to make their own choices as citizens, not subjects."
Rainwater, an information technology manager, also supports eliminating the state income tax and property taxes on homeowners, allowing Hoosiers to carry a handgun in public without a license, reducing the minimum drinking and smoking age to 18, and legalizing marijuana.
His running mate, William Henry, is a military veteran and public relations professional who also serves as chairman of the Indiana chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
