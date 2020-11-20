Holcomb postpones inauguration celebrations due to COVID-19

Gov. Eric Holcomb is scrapping the pomp and circumstance of a second-term inauguration ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Republican Party announced Friday the governor's traditional swearing-in ceremony in front of a large crowd, along with the inaugural ball, are being postponed until an unspecified future date.

Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch still will take their oaths of office on or before Jan. 11 when their new, four-year terms officially begin.

"While we'd love to celebrate our historic victories together to usher in the second term of Governor Holcomb, the time just isn’t right to do so," said Kyle Hupfer, Indiana GOP chairman and manager of Holcomb's reelection campaign.

"It remains our full intent to appropriately celebrate the governor's reelection with the entire team that made it possible when circumstances allow. We'll update our supporters later as to when that might occur."

Holcomb won nearly 57% of Hoosier votes on Nov. 3 to defeat Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, extending Republican control of the governor's office through 2024 — a 20-year streak.