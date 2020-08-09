Holcomb rejects vote-by-mail expansion, urges Hoosiers to cast ballots in person

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Hoosiers are safely leaving their homes to go to work and school, shop in stores, and eat in restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Eric Holcomb believes there's no reason they can't also vote in person on or before Election Day.

The Republican chief executive last week said he does not support making mail-in absentee balloting available to all registered voters for the general election due to COVID-19, even though a record 500,000 Hoosiers participated that way in the June 2 primary election.

"Folks need to understand that it is safe to vote," Holcomb said. "Indiana will have a safe and secure and healthy, in-person election on Nov. 3."

Holcomb said unlike the primary election, which was moved from May 5 due to the pandemic and took place while Hoosiers were living under a modified stay-at-home order, most of Indiana now is open for business and there's no need for expanded mail-in voting.

"There are a lot of people out and about, whether its working or going to the grocery or doing your lives, and they're doing it safely. And we can vote safely in person as well," Holcomb said.