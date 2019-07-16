With Election Day still more than a year away, Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised at this point more money for his re-election bid than any chief executive in state history.
Indiana campaign finance data released Monday show the Republican had a whopping $6 million in his campaign account as of June 30, after raising nearly $2.3 million in the first half of the year.
"Hoosiers have placed Gov. Holcomb in an historic position because of his people-focused approach to leading our state and because of the unprecedented results that approach is delivering across the state," said Kyle Hupfer, Holcomb campaign treasurer and Indiana GOP chairman.
In comparison, former Gov. Mike Pence, now the Republican vice president of the United States, had $4.2 million in the bank on June 30, 2015, as he was preparing to launch his ultimately aborted 2016 re-election campaign.
Records show former Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels, who first was elected in 2004, raised $4.1 million by mid-2007 to fund his Holcomb-managed 2008 victory over Democratic former Valparaiso City Councilwoman Jill Long-Thompson.
Holcomb's largest single donor so far this year is Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
The former state auditor and state representative from Evansville last month transferred $1 million from her campaign account to Holcomb.
The governor also collected six-figure donations from the Team Holcomb political action committee and joint fundraising committee that benefits both Holcomb and the Indiana Republican Party.
After Crouch, Holcomb's largest individual donor was auto racing titan Roger Penske, who gave $100,000, campaign finance records show.
Alliance Coal, which operates a southwestern Indiana coal mine and shipping terminal, was Holcomb's largest business affiliated donor, giving $50,000.
Indiana law generally does not limit campaign donations, provided they are timely reported in accordance with state law.
The sole Democrat officially running for governor, Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner, did not report any donations for the first half of the year, since he only launched his campaign July 11.