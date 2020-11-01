Holcomb thriving in second consecutive nontraditional campaign for governor

MUNSTER — If Gov. Eric Holcomb wins a second term in Tuesday's general election he will have prevailed in two of the most unusual political campaigns in Indiana history.
This year's contest, where the Republican incumbent is competing against Democratic Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, saw campaigning largely take a back seat to Holcomb's efforts over the past seven months to limit the spread of COVID-19 across the Hoosier State.
Time was the problem four years ago, when the largely unknown Lt. Gov. Holcomb was thrust into the top spot on the ballot just 107 days before Election Day, after Gov. Mike Pence was chosen to run for vice president of the United States alongside the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.
Trump's Indiana supporters helped carry Holcomb across the finish line in 2016. If the few available public opinion polls are correct, Holcomb's 67% favorability rating among Hoosier voters is likely to help Trump hold on to Indiana's 11 electoral votes this year.
Holcomb said Saturday, in an exclusive interview with The Times, he misses the big dinners, road trips and barbecues typical of the campaigns he once managed for former Gov. Mitch Daniels and oversaw as the former chairman of the Indiana Republican Party.
"I like getting out," Holcomb said. "I'm a hugger and I can't be now. And a high-fiver. Now you do the little nanosecond fist bump and it's hand sanitizer all day long. It's sterile. But you get creative and you figure out ways to still make the connections."
Holcomb is confident, notwithstanding the difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic, his team has made the case to Hoosier voters that he deserves another four years in the big office on the second floor of the Statehouse.
"We used to joke about how we thought the next campaign would be the normal campaign, this one, and it's been nothing but normal, obviously."
Campaign life got a little closer to normal Saturday when Holcomb joined Munster native Todd Rokita, the Republican nominee for attorney general, for a GOP "get out the vote" rally, hosted by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, at a barn in southern Lake County.
Holcomb said barnstorming the state in the final days before voting ends Tuesday is a good way to mark what he said will be his final appearance on a ballot, along with the end of a campaign that generated none of what he described as the "nonstop toxic negative political hit job commercials" so common in other races.
Ironically, the only time Holcomb ran for office with a traditional, full-length campaign using attack ads in a non-pandemic year — for an Indiana House seat representing the Vincennes area in 2000 — Holcomb was defeated.
What's next
Responding to the coronavirus pandemic will remain Holcomb's top priority as governor if he wins reelection Tuesday.
He emphatically denied the widely shared rumor he then on Wednesday will reinstate strict limitations on business operations and personal liberties to try to reverse the surging number of Indiana COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
"There's absolutely zero truth to that. The decisions we make have zero political calculation to them," Holcomb said. "Maybe that's atypical. Maybe some around the country do. But I'm just not that guy.
"We'll continue to watch and work to ensure that we have the capacity to care for those who are in need. That's the bottom line. And when those get threatened, when you go past your capacity and your surge capacity, which we have more on top of what we have right now, then that's when you start to think about (restrictions)."
In the meantime, Holcomb also is focused on his four-year crusade to "skill up" the 208,000 unemployed Hoosier workers to fill the 109,000 high-wage jobs available statewide, including 10,789 open positions in Northwest Indiana that require post-secondary training.
The governor additionally has not given up on attracting overseas investment into Indiana, a task he said many leaders of other states have paused during the pandemic.
"We not only have to manage our way through COVID-19, we've got to grow our way out of it as well — and those have to be simultaneous efforts," Holcomb said.
He also looks forward to working in January with the General Assembly to find a way, despite state budget strains due to COVID-19, to sustainably raise wages for experienced teachers to a state average of $60,000 a year, and ensuring new Hoosiers teachers earn an average annual salary of $40,000.
"I see this being even more important because it is the foundation for K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade education) and our training programs," Holcomb said. "This puts us competitive with the top three Midwestern neighbors."
The governor shrugged off questions about how he'll get that done when a significant contingent of his fellow Republicans in the Legislature seem more determined to scale back his expansive powers following the declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency.
Holcomb said he has a long record of working with people in his political party, and across party lines, to get things done that are good for Hoosiers, such as lining up federal, state and local funding for the South Shore Line expansion programs and cleaning up lead contaminated properties in East Chicago.
"I will work with anybody that wants to help Indiana," Holcomb said.
