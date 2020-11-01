Holcomb thriving in second consecutive nontraditional campaign for governor

He emphatically denied the widely shared rumor he then on Wednesday will reinstate strict limitations on business operations and personal liberties to try to reverse the surging number of Indiana COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

"There's absolutely zero truth to that. The decisions we make have zero political calculation to them," Holcomb said. "Maybe that's atypical. Maybe some around the country do. But I'm just not that guy.

"We'll continue to watch and work to ensure that we have the capacity to care for those who are in need. That's the bottom line. And when those get threatened, when you go past your capacity and your surge capacity, which we have more on top of what we have right now, then that's when you start to think about (restrictions)."

In the meantime, Holcomb also is focused on his four-year crusade to "skill up" the 208,000 unemployed Hoosier workers to fill the 109,000 high-wage jobs available statewide, including 10,789 open positions in Northwest Indiana that require post-secondary training.

The governor additionally has not given up on attracting overseas investment into Indiana, a task he said many leaders of other states have paused during the pandemic.