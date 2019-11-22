Gov. Eric Holcomb will continue leading discussions among the nation's 27 Republican governors on potential shared policy goals.
The Hoosier chief executive this week was reelected policy chairman of the Republican Governors Association at the group's annual conference in Boca Raton, Florida, which Holcomb chose to attend instead of the massive teachers' rally Tuesday at the Statehouse.
This is Holcomb's second, one-year term as RGA policy chairman.
In October, he penned a letter that was joined by 11 other GOP governors asking Congress to open Pell Grant eligibility to adults pursuing postsecondary options other than college.
The RGA will be led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in 2020, when Holcomb and 10 other GOP governors are on the ballot.
"Republican governors are delivering tremendous results for their citizens, and we are committed to continuing this progress by electing and reelecting more great chief executives in states around the country," Abbott said.
In 2016, the RGA's political action committee poured more than $7.6 million into Holcomb's abbreviated campaign after he was chosen to replace Gov. Mike Pence on the ballot following Pence's vice presidential nomination.
That was nearly half the money Holcomb raised and spent to win 51% of the vote, according to Indiana campaign finance records.
The Democratic Governors Association said Holcomb should have skipped his Florida trip to listen to Hoosier teachers.
"Instead of working with teachers to improve public education, Holcomb disrespects them through evasion and inaction," said DGA Communications Director David Turner. "Educators are organizing to make sure Holcomb's neglect will cost him in November."