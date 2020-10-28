Holcomb willing to wait for election results to ensure every vote is counted

Gov. Eric Holcomb does not share the opinion of President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans falsely claiming the election results must be definitively known Tuesday night.
Indiana's Republican chief executive said Wednesday he believes the sooner the ballots are counted the better, but every ballot that qualifies to be counted must be counted.
"You can't sacrifice the quality of the job, and you need to be thorough and it needs to be accurate, and that gives Hoosiers the confidence that their voice was not just expressed but that it was taken into account," Holcomb said.
Holcomb told reporters he's encouraged so many Hoosiers are choosing to cast an in-person early ballot or voting absentee by mail this year.
He said Election Day polling places will be safe and well-stocked with personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and other measures to protect voters from COVID-19, and due to so many people voting early there may be no lines at precinct voting sites on Tuesday.
"The more people that vote, the better," Holcomb said. "I think that's a good thing."
Even if some preliminary election results are known after the polls close Tuesday, under Indiana law voters who cast a defective absentee ballot or file a provisional ballot have until Nov. 13 to remedy any problems with their vote, such as showing the photo ID they forgot to bring to the polls.
County election offices then certify their election results to the state by Nov. 16.
In the presidential election, the 538 electors from all 50 states and Washington, D.C, including 11 Hoosiers, who actually pick the president based on the results of their state's popular vote don't meet until Dec. 14 to cast their ballots.
Those electoral votes are officially tabulated by Congress in early January.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb coronavirus press conference for Oct. 28, 2020
