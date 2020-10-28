Holcomb willing to wait for election results to ensure every vote is counted

Gov. Eric Holcomb does not share the opinion of President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans falsely claiming the election results must be definitively known Tuesday night.

Indiana's Republican chief executive said Wednesday he believes the sooner the ballots are counted the better, but every ballot that qualifies to be counted must be counted.

"You can't sacrifice the quality of the job, and you need to be thorough and it needs to be accurate, and that gives Hoosiers the confidence that their voice was not just expressed but that it was taken into account," Holcomb said.

Holcomb told reporters he's encouraged so many Hoosiers are choosing to cast an in-person early ballot or voting absentee by mail this year.

He said Election Day polling places will be safe and well-stocked with personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and other measures to protect voters from COVID-19, and due to so many people voting early there may be no lines at precinct voting sites on Tuesday.

"The more people that vote, the better," Holcomb said. "I think that's a good thing."