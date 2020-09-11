Holcomb wins endorsement of major Indiana police union

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A union representing some 13,000 Hoosier police officers is standing with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb as he campaigns for a second, four-year term as Indiana's chief executive.

The Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police said Friday it was endorsing its first Republican gubernatorial candidate since 2008 based on Holcomb's character and friendship with law enforcement professionals.

"He stands with us as we stand for safe Indiana communities — and we're proud to endorse him for reelection," said Bill Owensby, Indiana FOP president.

Holcomb said in a statement he actively supports Indiana first responders who keep Hoosiers safe throughout the state, noting his reelection bid also has been endorsed by the Indiana State Police Alliance and the Indiana Professional Firefighters PAC.

"Indiana's law enforcement officers put their lives on a thin line blue line daily, selflessly dropping everything whenever duty calls," Holcomb said.

"They spring into action, putting themselves into harm’s way — and as Hoosiers, we are forever grateful. I'm committed to standing with our law enforcement, now, and always."