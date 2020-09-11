 Skip to main content
Holcomb wins endorsement of major Indiana police union
urgent

Gov. Eric Holcomb

Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Aug. 20 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Alliance Steel in Gary.

 John Luke, file, The Times

A union representing some 13,000 Hoosier police officers is standing with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb as he campaigns for a second, four-year term as Indiana's chief executive.

The Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police said Friday it was endorsing its first Republican gubernatorial candidate since 2008 based on Holcomb's character and friendship with law enforcement professionals.

"He stands with us as we stand for safe Indiana communities — and we're proud to endorse him for reelection," said Bill Owensby, Indiana FOP president.

Holcomb said in a statement he actively supports Indiana first responders who keep Hoosiers safe throughout the state, noting his reelection bid also has been endorsed by the Indiana State Police Alliance and the Indiana Professional Firefighters PAC.

"Indiana's law enforcement officers put their lives on a thin line blue line daily, selflessly dropping everything whenever duty calls," Holcomb said.

"They spring into action, putting themselves into harm’s way — and as Hoosiers, we are forever grateful. I'm committed to standing with our law enforcement, now, and always."

Notably, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, former state Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, is a retired Hammond police captain.

Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, chose Lawson as his running mate precisely because of her law enforcement background, said Lindsay Haake, Myers campaign spokeswoman.

"As the only statewide candidate who is a member of the FOP and a member of the law enforcement community, Linda will bring her experience with community policing to the highest level of Indiana government," Haake said.

The Democratic ticket on Friday won the endorsement of the Communications Workers of America and the National Association of Letter Carriers.

"At a time when essential services like the United States Postal Service are under attack from Republicans, Linda and I will stand up and fight alongside Hoosier workers, giving voice to the issues that concern working men and women in Indiana," Myers said.

