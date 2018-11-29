VALPARAISO — Holly Taylor, the city's deputy clerk treasurer, will run to become the city's next clerk-treasurer.
Susan Emerson Swihart, the city's present clerk-treasurer, who is not seeking another term, is serving as Taylor's campaign chairwoman.
"Holly is well qualified to be the next clerk-treasurer," said Swihart. "She has worked very hard to learn every aspect of the office as a six-year employee."
"It has been my pleasure and an honor to serve the citizens of Valparaiso under Sharon. I am ready to take the next step and challenge of serving as her successor. I do so with the loving support of my family and many supporters," Taylor said.
Taylor, a Republican, is a lifelong resident of Porter County and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. She and husband, Ryan, a captain with the Porter County Jail, live in Valparaiso and are parents of two children, Lainey, 14 and Jackson, 6 who attend Valparaiso schools.