Try 1 month for 99¢
Holly Taylor
Buy Now

Holly Taylor

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Holly Taylor, the city's deputy clerk treasurer, will run to become the city's next clerk-treasurer.

Susan Emerson Swihart, the city's present clerk-treasurer, who is not seeking another term, is serving as Taylor's campaign chairwoman.

"Holly is well qualified to be the next clerk-treasurer," said Swihart. "She has worked very hard to learn every aspect of the office as a six-year employee."

"It has been my pleasure and an honor to serve the citizens of Valparaiso under Sharon. I am ready to take the next step and challenge of serving as her successor. I do so with the loving support of my family and many supporters," Taylor said.

Taylor, a Republican, is a lifelong resident of Porter County and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. She and husband, Ryan, a captain with the Porter County Jail, live in Valparaiso and are parents of two children, Lainey, 14 and Jackson, 6 who attend Valparaiso schools.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Porter County Reporter

Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.