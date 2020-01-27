Hoosier candidates claiming ballot spots as filing deadline approaches

The Democratic and Republican primary election ballots are beginning to take shape with less than two weeks remaining until the Feb. 7 filing deadline for federal, state and local candidates in Indiana.

Region voters are likely to face the most choices in the rare open seat race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Viscloksy, D-Gary, as Northwest Indiana's representative in the U.S. House.

Already, nine Democratic candidates and six Republicans have filed paperwork with the Indiana secretary of state to get on the May 5 ballot, though only 11 of them have established a campaign account with the Federal Election Commission.

In terms of fundraising, the leading candidates in the congressional race appear to be four Democrats: Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Munster state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper and North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.

Filings show competitive primaries also are cropping up in Statehouse races across Lake and Porter counties.

In House District 1, Democratic former Hammond City Councilman Anthony Higgs on Jan. 21 launched a challenge to state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, who filed Jan. 8 to run for a second term.