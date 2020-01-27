Hoosier candidates claiming ballot spots as filing deadline approaches

The Democratic and Republican primary election ballots are beginning to take shape with less than two weeks remaining until the Feb. 7 filing deadline for federal, state and local candidates in Indiana.
Region voters are likely to face the most choices in the rare open seat race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Viscloksy, D-Gary, as Northwest Indiana's representative in the U.S. House.
Already, nine Democratic candidates and six Republicans have filed paperwork with the Indiana secretary of state to get on the May 5 ballot, though only 11 of them have established a campaign account with the Federal Election Commission.
In terms of fundraising, the leading candidates in the congressional race appear to be four Democrats: Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Munster state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper and North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan.
Filings show competitive primaries also are cropping up in Statehouse races across Lake and Porter counties.
In House District 1, Democratic former Hammond City Councilman Anthony Higgs on Jan. 21 launched a challenge to state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, who filed Jan. 8 to run for a second term.
"Let's see what's going to happen because I'm not through yet," said Higgs, who lost his bid for reelection to the City Council in the May 2019 primary election.
Two Valparaiso Democrats — Ben Blohm and Deb Porter — are competing for the opportunity to run in the general election against state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, who so far is unchallenged for renomination on the Republican ticket for House District 4.
Meanwhile, it's still unclear who will end up running in House District 3 and Senate District 3, both centered on Gary, following this month's decision by state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, to give up his campaign for Indiana governor to run for reelection to the Senate.
Neither Melton nor state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary — who was supposed to seek Melton's Senate seat — have filed yet for reelection.
So far, only Jessica Renslow, an instructional designer and business strategist, is running in House District 3. Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington is the only official candidate in Senate District 3.
In Lake County, four Democratic candidates are vying for county recorder: Glenn Johnson, Gina Pimentel, Eric Sera and Glenn Stubbs; three are running for coroner: Clayton Frey, Terri McNary and David Pastrick; and one for surveyor: Bill Emerson Jr.
Lake County Commissioners Michael Repay, a Democrat, and Jerry Tippy, a Republican, are seeking reelection, while former Commissioner Gerry Scheub, a Democrat, is hoping to face Tippy in the general election.
In Porter County, County Councilman Jeff Larson is running against County Commissioner Jim Biggs in the Republican primary for county commissioner. Republicans Mike Fish and Katrina Smock also are competing for judge of Porter Superior Court 1.
Seeking the Republican nomination for the three county council seats up for election this year in Porter County are Andy Bozak, Mike Brickner and Craig Kenworthy. There so far are two Democratic council candidates, incumbents Sylvia Graham and Dan Whitten.
Other Porter County Democratic incumbents also running unopposed are Commissioner Laura Shurr Blaney, Treasurer Michelle Clancy and Surveyor Kevin Breitzke.