Hoosier Democrats launching statewide voter outreach initiative in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — If Hoosier Democrats succeed this year in making the party more relevant in national, state and local politics, history books will note the spark that led to an explosion of popular support, and perhaps election victories, was struck in Northwest Indiana.

State and local Democratic Party leaders, including U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, are hosting the first in a statewide series of voter outreach rallies at 11 a.m. Monday in the Carpenters Union Local 1005 building, 7100 Mississippi St., Merrillville.

The free event is open to the public and designed to show Northwest Indiana voters that Democrats are, in the words of Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl, "a party that's on offense, a party that will consistently talk with folks about the issues that matter to them, and how the Democratic Party is delivering for them."

"There's so much distortion and disinformation," Schmuhl said. "We want to go directly to folks, in communities across the state, and talk about the economy, talk about how Democrats are delivering job opportunities for people, and talk about the record at the national level and here in Indiana."

Schmuhl said voters have a lot of reasons to trust Democrats. He said the American Rescue Plan and the American Jobs Act, both enacted by a Democratic-controlled Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden, have produced the fastest job growth in history, higher wages for Hoosiers, and overdue investment in essential infrastructure and other needs.

"I think it's important to see that over the last year tremendous progress has been made, and we're resetting our economy and investing in people and places so the next year can be even stronger than the last one," Schmuhl said.

He noted Indiana's 2.7% unemployment rate for December is effectively "full employment," and a sharp contrast to the nearly 17% of Hoosiers who were out of work just 20 months ago.

Moreover, Schmuhl said many of the recent "state" investments in quality of place programs, rural broadband expansion, water infrastructure improvements, and public health initiatives only were possible thanks to federal funding delivered by Mrvan and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis, and opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in Congress.

"They call this stuff socialism and government giveaways and runaway spending," Schmuhl said. "When they're in charge it's for corporations and for wealthy people. When we're in charge we invest in people and families and communities across the state."

Democrats also are hoping to attract additional backing from Hoosiers by touting their support for marijuana legalization, as both an economic development tool and an idea whose time has come.

"I really think that Indiana is losing out. I really think that Indiana is about to be an island in the Midwest when it comes to this issue," Schmuhl said.

He said if the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb only would follow the lead of Illinois and Michigan by permitting recreational marijuana use in Indiana, it would create jobs in a growing industry, give farmers a new cash crop, help veterans coping with post-traumatic stress disorder, reduce the demand for opioid drugs, and generate new tax revenue.

"It's a win-win for Hoosiers and it's hugely popular," Schmuhl said. "I'd like to see Indiana make progress on this issue and not be the caboose."

