Hoosier Democrats optimistic following 'Small Town, Indiana' tour

"At the start of my term as chairman, I made a promise to Indiana Democrats — and all Hoosier voters — that we would start showing up everywhere to listen to folks, tell how common sense and popular policies can create a better future for our state, and push back against partisan extremism," Schmuhl said.

"We've also been sharing how Democrats are delivering for people. Congressmen André Carson, D-Indianapolis, and Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, have led on transformative measures like the American Rescue Plan and the Jobs Act, while Statehouse Democrats have delivered on issues like broadband, the state's READI program pay raises for teachers, and fully-funded schools."

Schmuhl insisted the party is just getting started. Next year, he said Democrats plan to tout their accomplishments, and detail their plans for the future, in all 92 Indiana counties when a U.S. Senate seat, three statewide offices, all 100 Indiana House seats, 25 of 50 state Senate seats, and a host of local offices are on the ballot.

"Bipartisanship has been the goal of President Joe Biden and Hoosier Democrats, but while things are getting done, not one Indiana Republican supports these once-in-a-generation investments for our families," Schmuhl said.