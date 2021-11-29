Hoosier Democrats optimistic following 'Small Town, Indiana' tour

The Indiana Democratic Party is optimistic about its chances in next year's elections after concluding a statewide tour focused on reaching out to Hoosier voters living in small towns and reminding them how Democrats are working to improve their lives.
The "Small Town, Indiana" caravan brought former statewide elected officials and current Democratic members of the General Assembly to 14 communities across the state over the past month, including the Jasper County town of Wheatfield, to participate in conversations about education, agriculture and other policy issues where Democrats believe Republicans are failing rural Hoosiers.
"Public schools and farmers are the heartbeat of rural communities and the backbone of Indiana itself," said Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party chairman.
"Democrats are creating a better future for Hoosier families in rural America, while the Republicans' partisanship refers to issues like roads and bridges and clean water as 'socialism' — a contrast we'll campaign on into the 2022 elections."
The Democrats' small town events were the fourth organized, statewide tour led by party officials throughout the year, including events in Highland and Valparaiso focused on promoting the benefits of Democratic President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan and American Jobs Plan, along with the perils of the Republican-controlled legislative redistricting process at the Statehouse.
"At the start of my term as chairman, I made a promise to Indiana Democrats — and all Hoosier voters — that we would start showing up everywhere to listen to folks, tell how common sense and popular policies can create a better future for our state, and push back against partisan extremism," Schmuhl said.
"We've also been sharing how Democrats are delivering for people. Congressmen André Carson, D-Indianapolis, and Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, have led on transformative measures like the American Rescue Plan and the Jobs Act, while Statehouse Democrats have delivered on issues like broadband, the state's READI program pay raises for teachers, and fully-funded schools."
Schmuhl insisted the party is just getting started. Next year, he said Democrats plan to tout their accomplishments, and detail their plans for the future, in all 92 Indiana counties when a U.S. Senate seat, three statewide offices, all 100 Indiana House seats, 25 of 50 state Senate seats, and a host of local offices are on the ballot.
"Bipartisanship has been the goal of President Joe Biden and Hoosier Democrats, but while things are getting done, not one Indiana Republican supports these once-in-a-generation investments for our families," Schmuhl said.
"These Republicans have become too extreme and too partisan for Indiana, and throughout the 2022 campaign, Democrats will make sure voters know Republicans abandoned them when it mattered most."
Kyle Hupfer, chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, said in this season of thanksgiving Republicans are grateful Hoosier voters trust the GOP with near-total control of state and local government in Indiana.
Hupfer said it's no accident Republicans hold every statewide elected office, supermajorities in the Indiana House and Senate, seven of nine U.S. House seats, 71 mayor's offices, and 88% of all elected county offices statewide.
"Hoosiers have seen the results in our state of focused, conservative leadership: Balanced budgets, low taxes, job opportunities, investments in education, public health and infrastructure," Hupfer said.
"We’re getting the job done at the ballot box but, more importantly, we’re getting the job done for Hoosiers every day."